Alex Caruso with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans

CINCINNATI — The Reds reached one-year deals with all six of their arbitration-eligible players on Friday, agreeing with pitcher and outfielder Michael Lorenzen at $4,437,500 and with right-hander Luis Castillo at $4.2 million. Cincinnati also agreed with outfielder Jesse Winker at $3.15 million, right-hander Tyler Mahle at $2.2 million, left-hander Amir Garrett at $1.5 million and right-hander Noé Ramirez at $1,175,000. With Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer expected to sign elsewhere and depending on other off-season moves the Reds make, Lorenzen could be a candidate for the starting rotation. The 29-year-old righty is 22-21 with a 3.97 ERA in five seasons with Cincinnati. He can also play outfield and pinch hit. He was 3-1 with a 4.21 ERA in 18 games in 2020. He collected $1,379,630 from a prorated $3,725,000 salary. Castillo, 28, had a breakout season in 2019, earning the nod as opening day starter, making the All-Star team and finishing 15-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 190 2/3 innings. He wasn’t as effective in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 4-6 with 3.21 ERA, but was tied for 12th among major league pitchers with 89 strikeouts. He made $245,741 in 2020 based on a prorated salary of $663,500. The left-handed-hitting Winker got consistent playing time as a designated hitter last season and socked 12 home runs in 149 plate appearances after slugging 16 in twice as many at-bats in 2019. The 27-year-old batted .255 with 23 RBIs in 2020. In four seasons with the Reds he has a .280 average with 42 homers and 119 RBIs. He collected $224,074 prorated from a $605,000 salary in 2020. The 26-year-old Mahle has been a starter for the Reds since 2017. He has a career 13-25 record with a 4.68 ERA and 313 strikeouts in 309 1/3 innings. In 2020 he was 2-2 in nine starts with a 3.59 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. Mahle collected $225,849 of a prorated $609,793 salary last season. With Raisel Iglesias traded to the Angels for salary relief, the 28-year-old Garrett will compete to be the Reds' closer in 2021. After breaking in as a starting pitcher with Cincinnati in 2017, he’s been a reliever for the past three seasons with a 3.65 ERA in 158 appearances. He was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 21 games last season. Left-handed batters hit just .043 against him and struck out 12 times. He collected $220,370 in 2020 based on a prorated salary of $595,000. Ramirez, a 31-year-old reliever, came to Cincinnati from the Angels as part of the deal that sent Iglesias to Los Angeles. Ramirez also had a previous stint with the Red Sox. In his six-year career he is 13-10 with a 4.18 ERA in 211 innings. He was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA for the Angels over 21 innings in 2020. He made $333,333 of a prorated $900,000 salary. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres agreed to an $8.9 million, one-year contract with Tommy Pham, avoiding arbitration with the outfielder who was limited to 31 games last season because of injuries. Pham hit .211 with three homers and 12 RBIs after coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay. His 2020 salary of $7.9 million was prorated to $2,925,926. The Padres also avoided arbitration with right-handers Dinelson Lamet ($4.2 million), Dan Altavilla ($850,000) and Emilio Pagan ($1.57 million), and catcher Victor Caratini ($1.3 million). Lamet came out of his final regular-season start with an elbow issue and missed the playoffs. He’s avoided surgery, but the Padres won’t know until spring training how effective his off-season regimen was. He was 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 12 starts. His $1.3 million salary was prorated to $481,481. Altavilla was obtained from Seattle just before the trade deadline. He was 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 appearances with the Padres, and 2-3 with a 5.75 ERA and one save in 22 appearances overall. His 2020 salary of $573,500 was prorated to $212,407. Caratini was obtained along with starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs in late December. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. His salary of $592,000 was prorated to $219,259. Pagán was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 22 appearances after coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay. His 2020 salary of $591,000 was prorated to $218,889. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Anthony Davis added 17 points against his former team in the Los Angeles Lakers' fifth consecutive victory, 112-95 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points, and Montrezl Harrell also had 16 for the defending NBA champions. The Lakers remained unbeaten in five meetings with the Pelicans since the franchise-altering trade in July 2019 that sent Davis to LA and three starters to New Orleans. Brandon Ingram scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half against his former team for the Pelicans, who have lost five straight. Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds after missing Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but New Orleans blew an early 15-point lead on its third stop on a seven-game trip. Davis averaged 36 points and 12 rebounds in his three reunions with the Pelicans last season, but he took a complementary role this time in another impressive team win led by James and featuring seven Lakers scoring at least nine points. Dennis Schröder had 12 points for the Lakers, and Kyle Kuzma added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles broke away with a 15-0 run late in the third while forcing eight straight misses and three turnovers by New Orleans. TIP-INS Pelicans: Lonzo Ball missed his LA homecoming with knee tendinitis. ... Eric Bledsoe scored seven points after being questionable with right eye irritation. ... JJ Redick converted a four-point play in the first quarter. Lakers: Davis played with lower back tightness. ... Alex Caruso had another phenomenal two-way game, hitting three straight 3-pointers and posting a plus-29 in his first 18 minutes of play. UP NEXT Pelicans: at Kings on Sunday. Lakers: Host Warriors on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
HONOLULU — Canadian Nick Taylor pitched in for eagle to get his round headed in the right direction, and he kept going until he finished with a good break and one last birdie for an 8-under 62 and a two-shot lead Friday in the Sony Open. It's still as crowded as the H-1 at the top, typical of this tournament. Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., gave himself at least some separation with a gap wedge to 6 feet for birdie on No. 8, and then even his worst swing of the day turned into a birdie on the par-5 ninth. The Canadian hooked his tee shot toward the high netting of the driving range. The ball was so close to the knee-high boundary fence that his only hope was to play the shot left-handed. However, the netting that extends upward from the fence is considered a temporary immovable obstructure. Taylor was given a free drop. He hit iron to about 50 yards short of the green leaving a good angle, and he clipped a wedge to 2 feet. “It was a fortunate break,” Taylor said. “Easily could have probably gone under the fence, but to bounce off and get a drop was a break and it was nice to take advantage of it.” Taylor, who won at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, was at 12-under 128. Five players were two shots behind, a group that was decidedly Southern for the second leg of this Hawaii swing — Stewart Cink (63), Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65). It doesn't stop there. Fourteen players were separated by three shots going into the weekend. Attribute that to an ideal day of a blue sky and only a light, tropical breeze on a dry course at Waialae. Taylor played in a group with Keith Mitchell, who also shot a 62. Their better-ball score was 55, with only four holes where neither of them made a birdie. Mitchell also was right around the cut line. Birdies started dropping, and now he's right in the mix. Ditto for Harris English, who had at least a share of the lead after every round in his playoff victory last week at Kapalua. He opened with a 70 and was in danger of missing the cut. He shot 64 and was six back. “I think it's probably harder out here to make double (bogey) and there's a lot of birdie opportunities,” Taylor said. “You can make four, five, six pars in a row and you're probably getting lapped, especially with how the fairways are running.” Taylor wasn't even doing that. He was 1 over through 5 holes, slipping behind the cut line. But instead of worrying about the cut, he just kept playing and putting, along with that chip-in for eagle on the 18th. Waialae has never looked so empty without fans, and Taylor wasn't sure how to react except to eventually high-five his caddie. Sergio Garcia had a moment like that. He holed a flop shot from right of the sixth green and simply stood there. No one was sure where it went until a caddie reached into the cup and tossed the ball to him. But it's plenty crowded on the scoreboard, and the weekend figures to be as wild as ever. Cink already won the season-opener in the Safeway Open in September, his first victory since the 2009 British Open at Turnberry. He and his wife, a cancer survivor, recovered from COVID-19. His 23-year-old took a leave from Delta Airlines to caddie for him. It doesn't take much to make the 47-year-old smile. And then he played golf beneath a gorgeous blue sky in a light, tropical breeze with gentle surf along the edge of Waialae. “Today was a dream day for playing here at Waialae,” he said. “It was almost no wind. There was a little bit of moisture on the ground from last night, and it was a day where you could really dial it in. You could really hit your spots instead of having to do the usual, which is figure out how wind is going to help or hurt the ball.” The group three shots behind included Kapalua runner-up Joaquin Niemann of Chile, Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama, who shot 28 on his second nine for a 65. The weather was so good that Simpson was nervous. He was 1 under for his round in conditions where he felt the good scores would be in the 62 range. And then he made a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fourth, closed with three straight birdies and felt a lot better. “It’s one of those days where calm winds, you feel like you need to go shoot 7, 8, 9 under, and I was a couple under for a while there,” he said. “Really happy with my finish and I thought if I can get it to double digits, I would be at least close to the lead going into Saturday.” Mackenzie Hughes (69) of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., (66) head into the third round at 6 under. David Hearn, from Brantford, Ont., (72), Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (70) and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., (70) didn't make the 4-under cutline and will miss the weekend. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk didn't want to call it a statement win. But he made it clear the Ottawa Senators — only just emerging from the darkest days of their rebuild — won't be an easy out in 2021. And the rest of North Division should probably take notice after Friday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Matt Murray made 20 saves in his Ottawa debut, and the Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in their first game in more than 10 months. "That's going to be the way we play," said Tkachuk, an alternate captain at 21 years of age. "We have a couple other levels to get to." Thomas Chabot, Austin Watson, Derek Stepan and Chris Tierney also scored for Ottawa. Josh Norris, with his first NHL points, Drake Batherson and Nikita Zaitsev added two assists each in the first of nine meetings between the Ontario rivals in a pandemic-shortened season. John Tavares, with a goal and an assist, Zach Hyman and Alexander Kerfoot replied for the Leafs. Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots for Toronto, which will look to rebound when the teams play the rematch Saturday back inside an empty Canadian Tire Centre because of COVID-19 restrictions. "With the way the schedule's set up, you gotta have a short-term memory," Stepan said. "We got a good win, but we've got to put our work boots back on." The Leafs, widely viewed as Stanley Cup contenders and the betting favourite to win the division, have now given up nine goals through six periods to start the schedule. "We were just playing a little bit too loose," said Toronto centre Auston Matthews, whose team led 1-0 and 2-1 before Ottawa exploded with four straight goals. "That's a team that works hard. They're not going to go away. That's on all of us. "We've got to make sure we put our foot on the gas and (have) no mercy." Friday's tilt marked the Senators' first game in 310 days after they unknowingly took part in the final contest of the 2019-20 regular season March 11 in Los Angeles against the Kings. The league suspended its schedule the following day because of the widening coronavirus pandemic, and 30th-ranked Ottawa wasn't included in the 24-team summer restart. "Amazing feeling," Tkachuk said. "You miss those winning ways." Playing their first home date since March 5 — a stretch of 316 days — the Senators unveiled an off-season roster remake that includes No. 3 overall pick Tim Stutzle, who celebrated both his NHL debut and 19th birthday, Murray, defencemen Erik Gudbranson, Josh Brown and Braydon Coburn, as well as Stepan, Watson, Evgenii Dadonov and Cedric Paquette up front. The Leafs, Senators and Canada's other five NHL franchises have been grouped together in the one-time-only North Division for the abbreviated 56-game 2020-21 campaign to avoid cross-border travel into the U.S. Given where the franchise stands in the genesis of its rebuild, the Senators aren't expected to challenge for one of the division's four post-season spots, but showed what's possible when they compete at a high-level and play with structure. "The team did a heck of a job keeping them to the outside," Murray said. "I really liked our effort all the way up and down." Picked third in October's NHL draft, Stutzle is the most-hyped prospect in the nation's capital since Ottawa drafted Jason Spezza — now in the twilight of his career with the Leafs — second overall back in 2001. Nicknamed "Jimmy" by roommates Tkachuk and Norris, the German forward finished with just over 12 minutes of ice time and one shot. "Jimmy played well," Tkachuk said. "He looked really good. Great speed. You can just clearly tell he's going to be a stud — not only on our team, but throughout the whole league. "He's an unbelievable player." Tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, the Leafs went ahead at 9:15 of the second when Kerfoot fired a shot through traffic past Murray, who was playing his first game with Ottawa after an off-season trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But the Senators got back even 1:13 later when Tkachuk outmuscled T.J. Brodie to deflect Zaitsev's effort. Watson then got in on the action at 12:32, ripping a shot in off the crossbar to give Ottawa its first lead. Tierney then made it 4-2 at 15:03 when he swatted at a loose puck that glanced in off Brodie as the Leafs, who beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime Wednesday in their opener, were once again soft in front of Andersen. Brodie's miserable night continued when he gave the puck away behind the Toronto net to Stepan in the third. Batherson's stick broke on his shot, but the puck dribbled to Stepan, who swept Ottawa's 5-2 goal past Andersen at 6:15. The Leafs got a power play not long after that, and Tavares snapped his second of the season in off the post just 52 seconds later for Toronto's second power-play goal of the night and fourth already in 2021, but the visitors were unable to get any closer. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe lamented his team's inability to press after Kerfoot's goal made it 2-1. "We lost three or four shifts in a row coming off of that goal," he said. "If we're a team that wants to accomplish anything, the game should be over from there. We should be able to take care of the lead and then build on the lead. "We showed that we're not there yet." Toronto opened the scoring at 9:59 of the first when Hyman batted a puck out of midair on a man advantage after Murray made the initial save as the Leafs dominated for long stretches in the opening stages. But wearing rebranded black jerseys featuring a return to the two-dimensional centurion logo used by the franchise from 1992 through 2007, the Senators equalized on a 5-on-3 man advantage when Chabot blasted a one-timer with 43.5 seconds left in the period. "We battled to stay in the game," Ottawa head coach D.J. Smith said. "We had a real tough time breaking out early. They had us hemmed in, but we did a pretty good job letting the goalie see the puck. "We got some timely goals and we found a way to finish it off." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter The Canadian Press