Alex Call's solo home run (3)

Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.
Christian Polanco and David Gass chat the USMNT reportedly hiring Mauricio Pochettino. They also discuss major storylines head of Premier League season, discuss MLS transfer news, and recap Leagues Cup round of 16.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.
Claypool is looking for his fifth team in three years.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald answer questions submitted by listeners on NFL teams, schemes and much more.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles issued a statement regarding the controversy that stripped her of a bronze medal in floor exercise, calling it "devastating" and "unjust."