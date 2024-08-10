Alex Call makes a clutch double play
Kevin Pillar lines out to Alex Call who beams to Luis García Jr. for a clutch inning-ending double play in the 3rd
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but Saturday was a packed day across France as events started to wrap up ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
The eight women who made Saturday’s 100 hurdles final combined to form one of the fastest fields ever assembled.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.
In today's edition: U.S. survives Serbia scare, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is in a league of her own, Kristen Faulkner spotlight, breaking makes its debut, and more.
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Germany forced overtime, and then sealed their victory, with last-second points over the host country.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.