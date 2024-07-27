Alex Bregman's solo home run (13)
Alex Bregman launches a solo home run to left field that gives the Astros a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Jordan Love is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The Diamondbacks sent a pair of prospects to Miami on Thursday in exchange for the 6-foot-7 reliever.
Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller was placed on the injured list due to a fractured left pinky finger. That might influence whether he gets traded.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Hello from Paris! Starting tomorrow, this newsletter will become Olympics-themed for the duration of the Summer Games.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
In today's edition: Why men's soccer is a JV event, five NFL faces in new places, we already have an Olympics scandal, and more.
The Bills had some roster turnover this offseason.
The pitstop in London marked Team USA's only Olympic warmup against international competition.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle in Sunday's loss to the Mariners and received the home run ball from a Mariners fan.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.