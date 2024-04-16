Alex Bregman's RBI single

The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Never change, Gronk.
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty ImagesTennis star Novak Djokovic lashed out at a fan while losing a match in Monte Carlo this weekend, leveling curses at the spectator from the court in an explosive flare-up caught on video.Down 3-4 against Norwegian player Casper Ruud, the No. 1-ranked Serb blew up when he hit a forehand out of bounds against his opponent. Immediately after the point was called, Djokovic whirled around and screamed, “Would you shut the f--k up!” at a spectator sitting in the stands
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Charlie was pictured seemingly giving his dad some swing tips on the practice range at Augusta National.
"Beef isn't red meat, it's BROWN."
The couple attended the Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City soccer match together on April 13
Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna broke a world record that had stood for four decades at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational meeting in Ramona on Sunday.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Scottie Scheffler holds a 1-shot lead at Augusta National heading to the final round.
TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory. He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland. Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with
Washington Capitals players run the gamut from being plugged into all the NHL playoff scenarios to having no clue what else is going on. “It’s a really big game for us and them,” rookie defenseman Vincent Iorio said Sunday ahead of facing the Boston Bruins on Monday night. “They’re trying to, I don’t know exactly what they’re trying to do, but we know what we’re trying to do.” Win the division, but who's counting? Seven of the eight games around the league Monday night have some impact on the po
FORT WORTH, Texas — There were no smiles for William Byron in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Despite the fact that a third-place finish continued Byron’s hot streak with his third top-five finish in the last four NASCAR Cup Series races, two of which were wins, Byron couldn’t muster it. The […]