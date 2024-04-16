Alex Bregman's RBI single

The Canadian Press

Washington Capitals players run the gamut from being plugged into all the NHL playoff scenarios to having no clue what else is going on. “It’s a really big game for us and them,” rookie defenseman Vincent Iorio said Sunday ahead of facing the Boston Bruins on Monday night. “They’re trying to, I don’t know exactly what they’re trying to do, but we know what we’re trying to do.” Win the division, but who's counting? Seven of the eight games around the league Monday night have some impact on the po