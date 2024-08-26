Alex Bregman's go-ahead homer (21)
Alex Bregman crushes a go-ahead solo home run to left to put the Astros ahead 4-3 in the top of the 7th
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 90–80 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday before the team retired Maya Moore's jersey.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
The CFP field is bigger and that means more opportunities for teams that have just missed the cut in previous years.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
Dotson had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.