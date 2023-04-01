ALERT: Severe t'storm watch in effect until 8 PM
WGAL News 8 Storm Team Meteorologist Ethan Huston has the hour-by-hour details on the threat for severe thunderstorms and high winds through Saturday evening & night.
Two more days to prepare — or worry.
Heavy snow to the north or powerful wind-driven rain to the south. Depending on where you are in Ontario will dictate how you see the month of March end on Friday
A look at Canada's temperature and precipitation outlook for the month of April
Heavy snow in the north continues into Saturday while folks in the south dodge raindrops and possibly even a blustery thunderstorm or two.
The giant Burmese python captured in Florida's Everglades had swallowed the alligator whole, which scientists discovered during a necropsy.
A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.
Dozens of tornadoes were reported as fierce storms ravaged multiple states Friday night. At least 18 people are dead. Follow live updates.
Drivers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt are being warned to prepare for a heavy, late season snowfall through Saturday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area, as well as for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. It says up to 25 centimetres is expected as a "robust" frontal system starts to spread light to moderate snow, which will intensify in the evening and persist through Saturday. Warming road surfaces in the b
The inland taipan is the most venomous snake in the world. Its venom contains an enzyme that makes it spread faster throughout the body when bitten.
A wet winter has brought calamity to some parts of California. But in much of the state, the weather has ushered in a welcome recovery, nourishing crops, wetlands and threatened species -- and even proving a balm to the soul.
A bill exempting fossil fuels used for certain farming activities from the federal carbon price is headed to the Senate after the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, NDP and Greens joined forces to pass it on March 29. If it becomes law, Bill C-234 will add natural gas and propane used to dry grain and heat livestock barns to the list of exempted farm fuels, which already includes diesel and gasoline. “It’s disappointing to see the NDP, the Green Party and the Bloc — parties who claim to be progressi
There's a whole different (and complex) world to discover under Canada's biggest city.
Here’s the algae bloom forecast for the weekend.
The local service district for Mainland, on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula, has shut off its water supply, claiming it's undrinkable, and blaming the development of a wind energy project in the area. Dwight Cornect, director of the local service district, says LeCointre's Brook, the community's secondary water source, is discoloured. "The water is brown," Cornect said Thursday. He said he doesn't accept the government's assurances that the water has been tested and has no issues. "They ar
Even before Friday's outbreak, there had been more than 300 tornadoes , according to federal data. Why has 2023 been such an active year?
According to weather data analyzed by The Times, it really has been the drabbest winter Southern Californians have lived through recently.
A funnel cloud formed above Little Rock, Arkansas, as the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for the area on March 31.Melinda Rowe recorded this video at around 2:20 pm, she said.The video shows a large cloud swirling overhead as sirens blare. The National Weather Service warned of winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Credit: Melinda Rowe via Storyful
A winter storm brought snow to Utah on Thursday, March 30, as the state’s record-breaking snow season continued into spring.Timelapse footage captured by Sariah Farmer shows snow falling in Sandy, in the Salt Lake City metro area.A winter storm warning was in effect for the Wasatch Mountains until 9 pm on Friday, the NWS said. Credit: Sariah Farmer via Storyful
Ontario’s electricity grid is one of the cleanest in the world. Its use of coal for power generation was completely phased out by 2014. But Doug Ford’s PC government has weakened Ontario’s status as a leader in clean electricity generation. His love of the natural gas industry is impacting Ontario’s and Canada’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. “In the recent budget, the Province is not investing in clean energy, it is actually dismantling our relatively clean electricity grid by c
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...