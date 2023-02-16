Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning
Most areas will get 3 to 5 inches of snow, but there could be lake enhancement from Milwaukee to Kenosha.
There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
European countries have hoarded so much natural gas at higher prices earlier that it's now stuck with stockpiles that have depreciated in value.
As the winds picked up and the snow began to fall on eastern Newfoundland in Tuesday morning, the closures began rolling in. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District closed all schools on the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and other areas around eastern Newfoundland around 6 a.m. In St. John's, Metrobus pulled its drivers off the road, citing weather conditions. An update was promised for later in the day. At St. John's International Airport, all flights com
Oxfordshire County Council defended its decision to refuse the TV star planning permission to expand the car park at his farm shop despite customers parking on roads.
Emine Filoglu still vividly remembers waking at three o’clock in the morning, aged 13, as a huge earthquake rocked her family’s apartment building in Istanbul.
Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.
An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.
Electric cars don’t have nearly enough charging points. There is hardly a place to store the electricity when a gale is blowing through the wind farms. There aren’t enough engineers to install all the heat pumps the targets demand – and even if there were there probably wouldn’t be enough power to keep them all running.
Stunning footage captured by a wildlife photographer Wesley Aston shows adorable family of black bears grazing along a hillside in Yellowstone National Park.Aston filmed three bear cubs following their mother as they climbed up trees and stumbled across a rocky hill.Aston told Storyful that he and his wife spotted the family in May of 2018 while they were stuck in a traffic jam caused by bears blocking the road ahead. Credit: Wesley Aston via Storyful
Footage shows a dead whale that washed ashore in Manasquan, New Jersey. Source: Mike Mangan/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
Five females and seven male cheetahs will be flown from South Africa to India on Saturday.
Heavy snow has prompted widespread school closures and flight cancellations, with as much as 40 cm possible across parts of Atlantic Canada through Tuesday.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya's president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of mass prayer on Tuesday. William Ruto announced the plans for the country's first ever day of prayer on Sunday at a service in the drought-stricken city of Nakuru, some 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the capital Nairobi. It follows a joint call by the country's spiritual leaders to dedicate
At least nine rescues have taken place after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed towns and killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria
Some areas have been treated to a peek at spring weather, but winter storm watches, wind advisories and other brutal weather are still in forecast.
Nova Scotia is digging out after a significant snowfall caused several closures and delayed openings across the province Tuesday morning. Snowfall warnings have ended for all of the province. CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the heaviest snowfall totals were across Cape Breton, with preliminary reports of 30 centimetres to more than 50 centimetres. Halifax lifted its overnight parking ban. In a service update Tuesday afternoon, the municipality said snow-clearing operations are underway but t
High winds and blowing snow were still affecting visibility on Wednesday morning, as the tail end of a snow storm blew through parts of Newfoundland causing cancellations. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District made a call just before 6 a.m. to keep all schools in the metro St. John's region closed for the morning. Several schools on the Bonavista Peninsula and in central Newfoundland were either closed or slated for a delayed opening as well. Most of them stayed closed for the da
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday