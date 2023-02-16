Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning
Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning
There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
As the winds picked up and the snow began to fall on eastern Newfoundland in Tuesday morning, the closures began rolling in. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District closed all schools on the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and other areas around eastern Newfoundland around 6 a.m. In St. John's, Metrobus pulled its drivers off the road, citing weather conditions. An update was promised for later in the day. At St. John's International Airport, all flights com
PM Chris Hipkins calls Cyclone Gabrielle ‘the most significant weather event New Zealand has seen this century’
Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.
Oxfordshire County Council defended its decision to refuse the TV star planning permission to expand the car park at his farm shop despite customers parking on roads.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.
Electric cars don’t have nearly enough charging points. There is hardly a place to store the electricity when a gale is blowing through the wind farms. There aren’t enough engineers to install all the heat pumps the targets demand – and even if there were there probably wouldn’t be enough power to keep them all running.
Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.
Stunning footage captured by a wildlife photographer Wesley Aston shows adorable family of black bears grazing along a hillside in Yellowstone National Park.Aston filmed three bear cubs following their mother as they climbed up trees and stumbled across a rocky hill.Aston told Storyful that he and his wife spotted the family in May of 2018 while they were stuck in a traffic jam caused by bears blocking the road ahead. Credit: Wesley Aston via Storyful
Alberta's environment minister said Canada's proposed oil and gas emissions cap is a stumbling block in the province's discussions with the federal government about clean-energy policies including in carbon capture and storage (CCS) needed to meet Canada's ambitious 2030 climate targets. Opposition to federal climate policies from the oil-rich province of Alberta, where premier Danielle Smith is readying for a May election, risks pushing Canada further behind in its emissions-cutting commitments this year.
Some areas have been treated to a peek at spring weather, but winter storm watches, wind advisories and other brutal weather are still in forecast.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya's president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of mass prayer on Tuesday. William Ruto announced the plans for the country's first ever day of prayer on Sunday at a service in the drought-stricken city of Nakuru, some 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the capital Nairobi. It follows a joint call by the country's spiritual leaders to dedicate
Five females and seven male cheetahs will be flown from South Africa to India on Saturday.
One of them involves eating fake meat.
Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructureView on euronews
Roads were flooded after heavy rain slammed Bangkok, Thailand on February 15. Footage shows cars driving through the deluge in the Udom Suk area of the capital city.
The road is around 2.7 miles (4.4km) southwest from Islahiye, in the province of Gaziantep, and was one of the areas which had some of the most serious tremors. Islahiye is a railway border town with Syria. The city, beside the Mediterranean Sea in the province of Hatay, was heavily damaged in the earthquake.
At least nine rescues have taken place after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed towns and killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria
High winds and blowing snow were still affecting visibility on Wednesday morning, as the tail end of a snow storm blew through parts of Newfoundland causing cancellations. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District made a call just before 6 a.m. to keep all schools in the metro St. John's region closed for the morning. Several schools on the Bonavista Peninsula and in central Newfoundland were either closed or slated for a delayed opening as well. Most of them stayed closed for the da