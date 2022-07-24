Alek Thomas' two-run double

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Alek Thomas belts a line drive to the left field wall that allows two runs to score, giving the D-backs a 7-1 lead in the 6th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Blue Jays' biggest questions for second half of season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes will be determined by the answers to these questions.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing countries' lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. It

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how