Alek Manoah fans seven Mariners
The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward D.J. Wilson to a multi-year contract. The six-foot-10, 230-pound native of Mount Shasta, Calif., signed three 10-day contracts with the Raptors last season. He averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds and 13.5 minutes in four appearances. Wilson also played in 31 games (23 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, averaging 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 27.8 minutes. Wilson was picked 17th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 N
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C
Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.
MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat
TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had
The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.
MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland police are investigating after fans were injured at Monday night's game between the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays by "celebratory gunfire." In a statement, the A's said officers were notified of a possible shooting in RingCentral Coliseum following a post-game Fourth of July fireworks display. The A's said an initial investigation found three fans were struck by bullet fragments "from what appeared to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city." A fourth per
Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.
The San Jose Sharks and former NHL forward Mike Grier made league history on Tuesday afternoon.
Mary-Sophie Harvey had flown home from Hungary and undressed to shower when she got a good look at the bruises on body. She had no memory of how she obtained them. That's when the fear set in. The 22-year-old from Montreal says she was drugged on the final night of the world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary, after swimmers went to a club to celebrate Canada's best performance in history. Harvey suffered a concussion, a rib strain and bruising during the four-to-six hour block of her n
MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch
MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le
It was an ugly start to the year, but the Ottawa BlackJacks have found their rhythm. Ottawa (5-8) picked up its fourth win in its last five with a 100-79 statement victory over the Fraser Valley Bandits (9-5) on Friday in Ottawa. It was also the second game in a row in which the BlackJacks have scored 100-plus points. "We're just getting a better feel for playing with each other. We're moving the ball real well, Walt's been doing a great job running point and getting in the paint and getting guy
VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j
Marc-Andre Fleury said it was stressful to face free-agency for the first time in his career but is happy to have agreed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Wild worth an average annual value of $3.5 million.
Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.