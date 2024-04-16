Alejandro Kirk's RBI double

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Justin Turner was signed by the Blue Jays in the off-season to add a reliable bat and experience to Toronto's clubhouse. He's delivered on both so far, but he believes the best is yet to come. Turner went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays shut out the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday. Toronto scored 14 runs in the three-game series and Turner said that shows a lot of promise. "The offence is kind of scratching the surface," said Turner. "I think there's a whole lot more in