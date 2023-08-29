Alef “Model A” will be on display at the Detroit Auto Show
The Alef “Model A” will be on display at the Detroit Auto Show. Video courtesy Alef Aeronautics
The Alef “Model A” will be on display at the Detroit Auto Show. Video courtesy Alef Aeronautics
William Jason Lamont Bell Jr. was struck by a semi-truck wheel and rim as he helped his dad change a tire in Indiana
Hyundai, Volkswagen, BMW and Honda are among 40,000 vehicles recently recalled. Check here for car recalls this past week.
From planes that would rattle in the wind to digital touch-screen inflight entertainment, air travel has come a long way.
One of the women was ejected from the back seat of the Uber, California police said.
TORONTO — The used car market is still experiencing a shortage of vehicles even as the automotive sector recovers from supply chain woes that have plagued the industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Used vehicles became an alternative to consumers when the supply of new vehicles was severely limited during the pandemic, says Daniel Ross of automotive insights company Canadian Black Book, and prices for used cars started to rise. "But after the increase of interest rates and inflation
Drivers exit their vehicles and scream at environmental protestors blocking the road in Washington DC.
Several people have been severely injured after a multi-vehicle along Highway 17 in Tsawwassen Erin Ubels has more details on the investigation.
The Halton Police have taken a suspect into custody concerning a high-risk driving incident in Burlington. The incident occurred on August 5, 2023, around 11:30 a.m., when an officer from the Halton Police spotted a group of motorcycles near Plains Road and the Royal Botanical Gardens. One of the motorcycles raised suspicion as its license plate was deliberately bent upwards, obscuring its digits. The police officer initiated an attempt to stop the motorcycle. However, the rider evaded by enteri
A video appears to show Elon Musk grabbing the steering wheel after Tesla's Full Self-Driving software misread a traffic signal.
LONDON (AP) — London’s traffic cameras are under attack. Police say hundreds of license plate-reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen by opponents of an anti-pollution charge on older vehicles that came into force across the metropolis on Tuesday. The vandalism by vigilantes calling themselves the Blade Runners shows that emotions are running high over the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. London’s mayor says the measure will cut air pollution that is linked to about 4,000 deaths
Traffic is slowed on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire in the area, according to the fire department.
VIA Rail is advising that passengers travelling on its trains to or from Union Station can expect significant delays Monday after Toronto police investigated a suspicious package at the station. Police began investigating the package around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a post on social media. By around 5:15 p.m., police had determined there was no threat to public safety. A spokesperson for VIA Rail said around 5:30 p.m. that its service was resuming at Union Station."Passengers travelling wit
With Kelley Blue Book reporting that the average buyer now pays $48,528 for a new car, no one could blame you for feeling like every vehicle on the market is overpriced. See: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out...
Ontario's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a police vehicle in Brampton was involved in a collision that sent a police officer and a woman to hospital.Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Dixie Road shortly after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a collision. In a news release Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said an officer was driving a police-marked SUV on the way to a medical-related call when his cruiser collided with another
When you pay $40,000 or more for a new vehicle, you might expect it to be free of problems -- at least for the first three years or 30,000 miles. Ideally, you'll get even more years of worry-free...
Decades in a Garage Couldn’t Dim Its Sparkle: A Daimler Convertible Gets a Second Life at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum.
Jim's Hometown Classics your go-to pit stop for everything four-wheeled and fabulous!
A pedestrian was significantly injured after being struck by a freight train in San Jose, California, on Monday, August 28, according to local media.KTVU, citing San Jose police, reported a Union Pacific train hit an unhoused pedestrian at the intersection of East Empire and North 6th Street at around 3:30pm.Drone footage captured by Victor Shklyar shows the train sitting idle on the tracks after the crash.Speaking to Storyful, Shklya said the train remained “stuck for hours.”San Jose Police Department said Union Pacific Railroad was investigating the incident, according to media reports. Credit: Victor Shklyar via Storyful
The most deadly 90 days for Washington traffic ends after Labor Day. Patrols are looking for drunk drivers, but what about passengers?
United Auto Workers' members have authorized a strike in case negotiations with the Big Three U.S. automakers (GM, F, STLA) fail. One of the big reasons why the UAW is fighting right now is because of the shift to electric vehicles. As Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler tells Yahoo Finance Live, there is a "pretty significant" pay between a union and non-union job in a comparable role. "EVs are much simpler to manufacture by several orders of magnitude," Undercoffler says, adding that the UAW is likely looking to the future in a bid to help protect their members' jobs.Burnes Center for Social Change Senior Fellow Seth Harris says the "critical issue" in the transition to EV manufacturing will be wages, with workers wanting to ensure they will still get the "same, quality wages in an electric vehicle battery plant that they were earning when they were helping to build internal combustion engine vehicles."