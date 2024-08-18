Alec Burleson's two-run home run (21)
Alec Burleson gives the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Alec Burleson gives the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Caitlin Clark scored 29 points with 10 assists as the Indiana Fever resumed the WNBA season with a 98–89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
We conclude position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy with maybe the deepest position in fantasy football: Tight Ends. Yep, that's right, the TE position may never be deeper than it looks on paper in 2024. Andy Behrens is back in America to join Matt Harmon to discuss the often maligned position in fantasy football.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.
The Lakers have ranked first or second in national TV games every year since LeBron James came to town.
Claypool is looking for his fifth team in three years.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.