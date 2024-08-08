Alec Burleson's two-run double
Alec Burleson's hits a two-run double to right field, extending the Cardinals' lead over the Rays 5-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Alec Burleson's hits a two-run double to right field, extending the Cardinals' lead over the Rays 5-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
It was another day of huge and historic wins for Team USA, with knockout games ramping up for team sports.
Metcalf reportedly missed his intended target and hit somebody else.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win over Brazil, preview Thursday’s game against Serbia and go through all of the NBA news they can find.
The U.S. rolls into the semifinals after beating Brazil.
The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and to prepare for the new College Football Playoff format Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pitch which teams could be dark horses to make it. They also analyze how favorable of a path the 5th seed in the playoff has, especially if they're afforded the opportunity to play a G5 opponent.
Hall fought down the final 100 meters to win his first gold medal.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
Conference realignment means the renewal of some old rivalries, like Texas vs. Texas A&M and BYU vs. Utah.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng lost 2-0 to Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner on Tuesday, eliminating the remaining American women from the tournament.
Hocker chased down the competition on the final stretch to claim gold.
Markkanen's new deal is the richest in franchise history.
The 49ers are a bit hamstrung due to salary-cap reasons and a looming, massive contract for Brock Purdy, but they have prepared themselves a bit for this moment.
Smith's goal in the 95th minute means the U.S. will play either Spain or Brazil for gold.
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
The offseason of conference realignment also means you'll need to recalibrate some of your football viewing habits.