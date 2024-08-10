Alec Burleson's solo home run (20)
Alec Burleson hits a solo home run down the right-field line, increasing the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 3rd inning
Alec Burleson hits a solo home run down the right-field line, increasing the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 3rd inning
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Harbaugh was punished by the NCAA earlier in the week for his lack of cooperation in a recruiting investigation.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.
The modern pentathlon has its own hypothetical backstory: Imagine a soldier trapped behind enemy lines. What would that soldier need to know and do to escape?
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.
In today's edition: Quincy Hall's epic 400m finish, U.S. women's hoops advances, Jordan Larson spotlight, figure skaters finally get their gold medals, and more.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."