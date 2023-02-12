Alec Burks with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors

A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
The Beard had something to say on the Nets' latest drama.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season. George wouldn't mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey. “I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to se
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can “work through details,” according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on its interest in him.
General manager Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook doesn't deserve all the blame for the Lakers' struggles throughout his time in Los Angeles. Pelinka still has renewed optimism about the Lakers' future following a flurry of trades, including the deal that sent away Westbrook after less than two seasons. “I think all teams at times take risks, trade for a player, and our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was that it would lead to a championship-contending team,” Pelinka said.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2016 NBA draft class, headlined by Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis and many more.
De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. “Most point guards don’t guard me,” Fox said. Fox shot 12 of 23 from the field and scored 26 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
WNBA star Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison. Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole. Last month in her first appearance, the Griner was at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix.
Duke coach Jon Scheyer was seeking answers after an overturned call prevented the Blue Devils from shooting game winning free throws vs. Virginia.
Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday. Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard added 12 for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn't have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 on 3-point attempts.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring, extending the timeline for his return to “multiple weeks past All-Star break,” basketball operations chief David Griffin said Sunday. New Orleans is 29-28, placing it seventh in the Western Conference entering Sunday.
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why the Raptors opted to make tough roster choices during the offseason instead of at the trade deadline. Full episode can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday he doesn’t anticipate All-Star Jaylen Brown missing a significant amount of time after suffering a broken bone in his face. Stevens said Brown has been fitted with a mask. Brown was diagnosed with a maxillary fracture after he took an inadvertent elbow from Jayson Tatum on Wednesday while going for a rebound during Boston's win over Philadelphia.
The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team deal on Saturday with the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury. The Sky, who lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens in free agency, also received the Mercury's second-round draft pick next year.
The Miami Heat is on pace to make NBA history with all the close games it has been a part of this season.
Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/10/2023
A scan done on LeBron James' troublesome left ankle and foot showed no serious issue, but the newly crowned NBA career scoring leader sat out a second straight game Saturday night since breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark earlier in the week. When asked whether James might need to be sidelined through the break, Ham offered, "No, I don't think he'll allow us to do that." General manager Rob Pelinka said earlier Saturday that nothing was seriously wrong for James, who topped former Lakers star Abdul-Jabbar during Tuesday's 133-130 home loss to Oklahoma City.
Robbie Valentine, a member of the 1986 Louisville basketball national title team, was arrested Thursday after being accused of choking his girlfriend.