Alec Burks hits from way downtown, 01/03/2024
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would give up $18 million in guaranteed money if he opts out of his $42 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2025 season. The Diamondbacks' 2027 option is for $14 million with a $5 million buyout. Gurriel was acquired from Toronto in December 2022 with catcher Gabriel Moreno in a trade that sent outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays and helped Arizona reach the World Series.
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Ross Atkins shares your disappointment, Blue Jays fans. He also felt the sting of Shohei Ohtani turning down Toronto. Atkins spoke with media on Wednesday after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Although the Blue Jays general manager didn't want to dwell on Ohtani's decision to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over Toronto in free agency, he took a moment to commiserate with his team's fan base. "We were obviously disappointed with the outcome and i
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
With talks ongoing to agree a merger between rival tours, McIlroy has taken a tentative step towards rapprochement.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
The future of Texas QB Quinn Ewers is in question following its semifinal loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. | Opinion
Clippers reserve guard Norman Powell had proven to be adaptable in the NBA game, and learning how to stay focused in trying times helped him get there.
When Hypegolf spoke with Erica Malbon from Malbon Golf in September, the co-founder suggested that...
The Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings to snap their 11-game losing streak. Here’s what went wrong.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
The Bears could land an even bigger haul for the No. 1 pick this year, according to ESPN.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will sit out the Kansas City Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles with their eighth straight AFC West title secured and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs already locked up. The Chiefs can do no better or worse in their postseason positioning after last week's win over Cincinnati clinched the division, so coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Mahomes would get a week of rest. Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert will start and sec
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
Oddsmakers are favoring Conor McGregor to return to the win column in his comeback.