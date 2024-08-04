Alec Bohm's two-run single

- Advertisement
The national anthem was, well, interesting on Monday in Arlington, Texas.
Crawford faces Madrimov for a chance to win a world title in a fourth weight class after winning belts at lightweight and becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight and welterweight.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.
Crouser won with a throw of 22.90 meters while teammate Joe Kovacs took the silver.
In today's edition: Let the Marchand-Phelps comparisons begin, Grant Fisher's incredible finish, Vincent Hancock spotlight, Sha'Carri goes for gold, and more.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
Freddie Freeman has been away from the Dodgers for the past week to be with his son, who has been in and out of the hospital.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
Led by Lee Kiefer, the United States defeated Italy 45-39 to win the first team gold medal in U.S. fencing history.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.