Alec Bohm's two-run single
Alec Bohm smacks a single to center field to bring in Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, as the Phillies jump out to a 3-0 lead
Alec Bohm smacks a single to center field to bring in Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, as the Phillies jump out to a 3-0 lead
Bassitt tweeted after the game that his wife, Jessica, played a huge role in helping him get ready for his dominant outing.
Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
Chris Bassitt tossed the second shutout of his career and the first for the Toronto Blue Jays in almost eight years. Bassitt pitched a two-hitter, Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run and the Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Friday night. Bassitt (5-2) extended his scoreless innings streak to a career-high 20.
As the Rays and Yankees clash this weekend, the AL East is on pace to be MLB's best division ever.
With a quarter of the MLB season in the books, a breakdown of which surprise teams are actually postseason contenders.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-0 victory in the opener of their series against the National League-leading Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bassitt (5-2) struck out eight and walked two to help the Blue Jays (22-16) end a two-game losing streak and hand the Braves (25-13) their second loss in a row. Bassitt required 103 pitches and struck out the final two batters before 35,047 at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays snatched a 1-0 lead in the
Longtime American League umpire Don Denkinger has died at 86, MLB announced Friday.
Ceddanne Rafaela stole six bases for the Portland Sea Dogs, a Red Sox minor league team, on Saturday, including two in one series.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York rallied from a six-run deficit and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 on Saturday. Judge found his stroke following an injured list stint caused by a sore hip and hit his first homers since April 19 for his 29th career multihomer game. Volpe is 13 for 13 in steal attempts, one more than DiMaggio from the start of his career until
Don Denkinger, a major league umpire for three decades whose blown call in the 1985 World Series overshadowed a career of excellence, died Friday. Denkinger died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa, Denise Hanson, one of his three daughters, said. Denkinger joined the American League staff in 1969.
BOSTON (AP) — Kenley Jansen blew a ninth-inning lead for the second straight day when shortstop Kiké Hernández’s throwing error on a potential game-ending double play allowed Nolan Gorman to score the go-ahead run in a three-run ninth inning, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. The Red Sox wasted a stellar start by Chris Sale, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball in his longest outing since 2019. Nolan Arenado had a solo homer for St. Louis
Freddy Fermin put down the perfect bunt on Thursday to lift the Royals past the White Sox.
TORONTO — A single from Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sacrifice fly brought in two runs in the seventh inning to push the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-2 come-from-behind win against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. The victory gave the Blue Jays (23-16) back-to-back wins to begin the three-game set against the National League-leading Braves (25-14). With one out in the seventh inning, Kevin Kiermaier belted a single to left field for his third hit of the game. He advanced to second on Georg
Scott Pianowski runs down his fantasy baseball team power rankings, from No. 30 to No. 1.
Heritage will next face Archbishop McCarthy in the Region 4-5A final
The Kansas City Royals offered little resistance against Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes Friday night. Here’s a recap of the series opener.
St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before Saturday’s game against Boston that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers. “We felt really good about the progress that we’ve made and it lines up really well for him to catch Monday,” Marmol said. Looking to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, St. Louis signed the three-time All-Star to an $87.5 million, five-year contract in December, its biggest move of the offseason.
Christopher Morel hit a two-run homer in the 9th, while Yan Gomes and Matt Mervis drove in two in the 7th during the Cubs' 6-2 win over the Twins
Atlantic Cape Community College reportedly took sign-stealing to a new level.
MIAMI (AP) — Jake Fraley hit his third homer in two days as the Cincinnati Reds beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Saturday. Henry Ramos had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI double off Alcantara in the eighth. Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited with a lower right leg injury after he collided with the wall attempting to catch Ramos’ drive. Alcantara (1-4) squandered two leads and his ERA increased to 4.91. The NL Cy Young Award winner issued a leadoff walk to Jonathan