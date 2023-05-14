Alec Bohm's two-run single

Associated Press

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before Saturday’s game against Boston that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers. “We felt really good about the progress that we’ve made and it lines up really well for him to catch Monday,” Marmol said. Looking to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, St. Louis signed the three-time All-Star to an $87.5 million, five-year contract in December, its biggest move of the offseason.