Alec Bohm's two-run double
Alec Bohm lines a double to left field, plating Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead in the 1st
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
With largely the same group of players as the past two seasons, the answer for Philadelphia can be both.
Harper came through in the clutch in a different way this week.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Even before his injury, Acuña was one of many Braves struggling at the plate, and the team now faces a roster-wide power outage.
Means, a former All-Star, is a free agent after this season.
Acuña Jr. suffered a second ACL tear in three years during Sunday's win over the Pirates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down what the teams and stars who were booted from the NBA Playoffs must do to remain in good fantasy standing next season.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Osaka had Swiatek on the ropes, but the three-time French Open champion advanced to the third round with a third-set rally in a thriller.
Larson never climbed into his Cup Series car after the Indy 500 thanks to the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.