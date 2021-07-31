Alec Bohm snags a liner

The Canadian Press

TOKYO — Canada's Marco Arop led wire to wire to win his heat of the 800 metres on Saturday and move onto the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who once dreamed of playing in the NBA, looked relaxed en route to a time of one minute 45.26 seconds. "Things went really, definitely according to plan, to go out in front and control the race from start to finish," Arop said. "So I'm really looking forward to (Sunday's semifinals), looking forward to that race." Arop's bes