Alec Bohm snags a liner
Alec Bohm snags a liner at third base in the bottom of the 1st inning, robbing Jacob Stallings of a hit
Kylie Masse has won a silver medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.
It was a night to remember for the Blue Jays as the team made its long-awaited return to Toronto.
Simone Biles will not compete in the event finals for the vault and uneven bars.
By expending premium prospect capital, Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins have signalled the time to win with this group is now.
Here's who came out ahead after a wild MLB trade deadline.
From Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse's debut, to a middleweight rematch for a young boxer hoping to add another medal to her trophy case, here are five things to look for Saturday.
The Kings sent Delon Wright to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal on Friday afternoon.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Ondrej Kase to a one-year contract worth US$1.25 million.
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe's comeback performance in penalties rescued Canada from the jaws of defeat, teeing up a semifinal showdown with the Americans.
Nick Boynton says Blackhawks stars like Brian Campbell and Patrick Kane "f***ing knew about" sexual assault claims levied against a former video coach.
Michael Andrew, a U.S. swimming star who didn't get vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games, refused to wear a mask during his last post-race interview.
The Raptors are betting on themselves to develop Scottie Barnes into a star after passing on consensus pick Jalen Suggs.
Rugby Canada has condemned "inappropriate comments" aimed at the women's rugby sevens team after its disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Georgia Simmerling and Stephanie Labbe made the most of their time in isolation together.
David Krejci is leaving the Boston Bruins after 14 NHL seasons to continue his hockey career in his native Czech Republic.
Lin-J Shell, who played seven CFL seasons with four teams, has died. He was 39.
A tough way for Aron Baynes' Olympic run to end.
Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended just hours before she was set to run in the 100 meter semifinal.
TOKYO — Canada's Marco Arop led wire to wire to win his heat of the 800 metres on Saturday and move onto the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who once dreamed of playing in the NBA, looked relaxed en route to a time of one minute 45.26 seconds. "Things went really, definitely according to plan, to go out in front and control the race from start to finish," Arop said. "So I'm really looking forward to (Sunday's semifinals), looking forward to that race." Arop's bes
NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco's first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury. It was an up-and-down day for the Mets, who made a big deal to get Ja