Alderwoman wants crackdown on 'Raccoon House'
A recent WISN 12 News story about a raccoon-infested north side house touched a nerve with Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa.
A recent WISN 12 News story about a raccoon-infested north side house touched a nerve with Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa.
Casey Wilson is not mincing words when it comes to her former co-star Tim Allen. In the latest episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast, the Happy Endings alum refers to her time acting opposite Allen as the “single worst experience” she’s ever had with another actor. “Tim Allen was such a bitch,” she exclaims, recalling …
Taylor Swift says she had to move to a foreign country and was afraid to get on phone calls after Kim Kardashian released her call with Kanye West.
An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is listed in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Police are seeking three suspects in the assault of the officer and retail robbery, he said.McCann said three people entered a retail store on Progress Avenue near McCowan Road and began to steal item
"We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," said Swift, who was revealed as the 2023 'Time' Person of the Year on Wednesday
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty ImagesAngelina Jolie and her children “had to heal” from the stress caused by the implosion of her marriage to Brad Pitt and the intense public scrutiny that followed, she told WSJ Magazine in a rare interview. “My body reacts very strongly to stress,” she says. “My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.” Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016; nearly a year later, she revealed for the first time that she’d fully recovered
The King and the royals will host the Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening
Israeli troops have been photographed setting up pumps to flood Hamas’s tunnels with seawater.
Live Host Kelly Ripa was absent from the show for a few days, but finally returned to discuss with her husband, Mark Consuelos, about her health.
The Princess of Wales displayed her Royal Family Order at the Diplomatic reception, but did this subtle change hint at a new accessory in the future?
“I think he has a lot of questions to answer," said the former Republican lawmaker.
The 21-year-old model attended The Fashion Awards outfitted in a Nensi Dojaka design and vintage gold earrings from her supermodel mom's personal jewelry collection
An Air Transat pilot was "unable to continue his duties" due to a nosebleed, and replaced by a captain traveling with his family on vacation.
Two men were charged with the murder of Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in a court in Roseau, Dominica Wednesday morning.Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder briefly appeared in the courtroom, both in handcuffs. Snyder appeared to have severe burns on his arm and leg. Neither entered a plea.The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found in a burnt-out car last Friday in Dominica, the Caribbean island nation where the couple had lived since 1997.Lehrer, origi
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday invoked Article 99 of the U.N. charter for the first time, citing a “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” as the war rages on between Israel and the militant group Hamas. In a letter to José Javier De la Gasca Lopez Domínguez, the current…
Amelia Gray Hamlin wore the most gorgeous red dress with completely bare sides on the carpet at The Fashion Awards 2023.
With Kevin McCarthy's upcoming departure and George Santos's expulsion, Republicans' hard-won House majority is withering away.
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ten Republicans who posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and filed paperwork falsely saying he had won the battleground state have settled a civil lawsuit and admitted their actions were part of an effort to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, attorneys who filed the case announced Wednesday. Under the agreement, the fake electors acknowledged that Biden won the state, withdrew their filings and agreed not to serve as presidential elector
“Dad, I love you, but I’ve got to get off the phone,” Lawrence Moens reportedly said while in the witness box of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.