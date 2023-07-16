WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Alcaraz dethrones Djokovic
July 16, 2023 at 7:01 p.m.
Alcaraz dethrones Djokovic
More Related Videos
PA Media: Video
Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win
an hour ago
·
PA Media: Video
1:17
PA Media: Video
Highlights from Wimbledon day 12
2 days ago
·
PA Media: Video
2:29
Global News
U.S. approves 1st nonprescription birth control. Is the same thing possible in Canada?
9 hours ago
·
Global News
1:42
euronews Videos
No Comment videos of the week
2 days ago
·
euronews Videos
3:13
euronews Videos
News bulletin 2023/07/16 22:07
3 hours ago
·
euronews Videos
4:57
euronews Videos
News bulletin 2023/07/15 08:12
2 days ago
·
euronews Videos
4:52
euronews Videos
Tunisia and EU sign a 'strategic partnership' on economy and migration
3 hours ago
·
euronews Videos
1:00
euronews Videos
News bulletin 2023/07/15 06:15
2 days ago
·
euronews Videos
12:10