Albuquerque police update on two shootings of children

A judge says it's surprising no one died when a man used his truck to ram an SUV with children and pregnant women off the road at high speed last year in eastern New Brunswick.Michael Gordon Augustine, 60, of Elsipogtog First Nation was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to four charges, which included uttering death threats, dangerous driving causing harm, and assault with a weapon."Mr. Augustine, in what appears to have been a fit of uncontrolled anger, delibera