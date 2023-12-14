Albuquerque police investigate stabbing death
Albuquerque police investigate stabbing death
Albuquerque police investigate stabbing death
A man has been jailed for raping a woman in a "brazen attack" on the London Underground in front of other passengers during a busy morning service. Ryan Johnston, 37, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday to nine years in prison, with a further five on licence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Johnston chased two women to their home after they noticed him masturbating while looking through the window outside a house near Bounds Green Underground station at around 5am on 23 February 2020, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.
Jon Venables was 10 years old when he and Robert Thompson tortured and murdered the toddler in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
The mother told police she “did that to my child,” cops say.
A police officer who repeatedly punched a Black woman during an arrest in North Carolina last month was suspended Tuesday after authorities released new video of the encounter that showed a broader view of what happened than bystander footage shared on social media. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters at a news conference that Officer Vincent Pistone received a 40-hour suspension after an internal affairs investigation determined that he used excessive force during the Nov. 13 confrontation. The newly released body camera and bystander videos show different angles and what led to the encounter at a Charlotte bus stop that sparked public outrage.
A police officer has been sacked after repeatedly reporting her former boyfriend for assault – only for detectives to find he did not exist.
A federal judge has ordered Michael Cohen’s former attorney to explain where he came up with the court cases cited in Cohen’s request for early termination of supervised release, saying as far as the judge can tell “none of these cases exist.”
His family said the 12-year-old boy was watching him.
A Calgary driver is now charged with manslaughter, accused of killing another man with his car in what police are calling a road rage incident. Steven Allen, 34, appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on bail by a justice of the peace.Allen is accused of killing David Berglund, 35, Tuesday in the northeast community of Temple. Victim brandished a knife, police sayPolice say they were called Tuesday afternoon by the passenger in a red Chevrolet Aveo who said she and the driver were invol
A pair of 12-year-old girls accused in a brutal assault at an LRT station that hospitalized a 55-year-old woman were receiving intervention services from the province at the time, court records show. The case had a brief hearing in Edmonton's Court of Justice on Wednesday. Only one of the girls has a lawyer on record so far. Neither child was present at the hearing, and the case will next be back in court on Jan. 8. The girls can't be named because the Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the ide
A judge ruled that Jennifer Crumbley's affair and her son's torture of birds won't be allowed as evidence at her trial.
Yonatan Daniel Aguilar, 11, weighed 34 pounds at the time of his 2016 death
The Welcome Project, currently running in eight states and Washington, D.C., has a connection to Meghan's work with the Hubb Community Kitchen in the U.K.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have confiscated 11 tons of cocaine and arrested 20 people in two different operations against the smuggling of the illegal drugs inside shipping containers, Spain’s National Police said Tuesday. Police said that 7,500 kilograms of cocaine seized by agents in the northwestern city of Vigo were hidden between pieces of frozen tuna. Investigators said that a criminal organization was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drugs from South America t
A Calgary man who became angry, disruptive and got "too close" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a private Stampede breakfast pleaded guilty to trespassing Wednesday.Kent Manning, 63, was handed a $750 fine for his behaviour at the 2022 event. He was described by his lawyer as being "very involved in politics."Because Manning is unemployed, defence lawyer Alain Hepner asked for seven months for his client to pay the fine. Manning has a "lengthy" criminal history, according to Alberta Justice,
The father of a three-year-old boy found dead by police at the beginning of December is calling for answers. Based on the early stages of their investigation, Toronto police said they believe the boy was with a woman, who was not his mother, on the day before he died. “That boy was perfect, he didn’t bother nobody,” Yverson Belotte, the father of Yverson Junior Quintanni Belotte, told Global’s Catherine McDonald on Tuesday.
A Florida dentist becomes the fourth defendant to be convicted for the execution-style murder of Florida State University professor Daniel Markel, the dentist's former brother-in-law. (Dec. 12)
A Florida school board voted on Tuesday to recommend the resignation of one of its members because she is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, the Republican Party state chairman. The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler from the panel but voted 4-1 Tuesday for a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler's husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple's admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.
The case has been closely watched because more than 200 people tied to Jan. 6, including Trump, have been charged with violating the law at issue.
The New Jersey man is accused of kidnapping a victim and her 2-year-old child at knifepoint, court documents show.