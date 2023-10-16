Albuquerque City Council to vote on New Mexico United stadium
PARIS (AP) — France defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly been asked by the French soccer federation's ethics body to explain himself after he was filmed laughing during a a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the war between Israel and Hamas. The minute's silence, which also paid tribute to a teacher killed in France by a suspected extremist, was held before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday in a European Championship qualifier. The French federation did not immediate
BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of soccer fans were kept inside Belgium's national stadium for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a game between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime following a gunman fatally shooting two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff. The European Championship qualifier was being played some 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the shooting in the center of the Belgian capital, and more than 35,000 fans attended the match. With the suspect still at large and going after Swedes, Belgia
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is expected to leave at the end of the season, Juventus are tracking Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Manchester United want Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, plus more.
Former Brighton manager manager Liam Brady pays tribute to former Seagulls forward Gerry Ryan who has died age 68.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday: EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING GROUP C A European Championship spot is within reach for England as Gareth Southgate's team hosts scandal-hit Italy at Wembley in a repeat of the 2021 final. England is unbeaten in seven games since last year's World Cup and will qualify with a win, or even a draw if Ukraine doesn't beat Malta. Italy is without midfielders Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, who were sent home last week after being questione
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nearly a year after Manchester United was put up for sale, the storied English soccer club could still remain in the hands of the Glazer family — much to the dismay of the team's most fervent supporters. News on Saturday that Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani was withdrawing from the bidding process appeared to leave the door open for British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. However, the owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos is reportedly only looking to buy a min
The Arsenal midfielder announced the launch of Elneny FC last week.
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny says his dream is for his newly founded Elneny FC to make it all the way to the Premier League. A number of trials across north London and Essex have been planned, with the hope of finding enough players of the desired quality to train and play in friendly matches for the next year before Elneny FC enters the football pyramid.
This will be the first clash between the two nations at Wembley since the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won on penalties.
Todd Cantwell hopes to be back in action for Rangers immediately after the current international break. The influential midfielder has been out since picking up a knee injury in September's Old Firm defeat to Celtic. Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Cantwell also hit back at former Celtic striker Chris Sutton as their ongoing spat continues.
Glasgow City avoid an upset against Aberdeen, and Rangers batter Hibernian at Ibrox on another busy SWPL Sunday that ended with Celtic still top of the tree
Former Ukraine and Shakhtar striker Andriy Vorobey has said Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is “overrated” and needs more guidance in comments to Sport Express on Oct. 15.
England vs Italy is one of the most storied fixtures in international football, rich in history and incident, ranging from ‘the Battle of Highbury’ in 1934 when England beat the world champions, to arguably England’s greatest performance, the Stanley Matthews, Stan Mortensen, Tommy Lawton, Wilf Mannion and Tom Finney inspired 4-0 victory over the still world champion Italians in 1948.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING GROUP A Spain visits Erling Haaland's Norway seeking a win that will clinch qualification for the three-time European champions. A victory in Oslo will put Spain into the finals of Euro 2024 with two games remaining. Norway has to beat Spain to keep alive its chances of finishing in the top two. Scotland is not in action but the surprise group leader will qualify if Norway fails to beat Spain. Spain beat No
Ireland never looked back after Evan Ferguson fired them into an early lead in Faro.
South Africa keep the defence of their title alive with a thrilling quarter-final victory over France in one of the greatest matches in World Cup history.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is evidently going back to China, after Inter Miami took advantage of not making the Major League Soccer playoffs by signing a deal to play two exhibitions there next month. The team said it would play a pair of friendlies against Chinese Super League teams, first in Qingdao, China against Qingdao Hainiu on Nov. 5 and then against Chengdu Rongcheng in Chengdu, China on Nov. 8. Those two stadiums can both hold between 50,000 and 60,000 fans. Those dates c
Jude Bellingham 'can be the difference' in England's bid for major tournament success, says Kieran Trippier.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk said Monday that Dutch coach Patrick van Leeuwen's contract has been terminated after just three months in charge. Van Leeuwen, who was appointed in July on a two-year contract, leaves along with his coaching staff after overseeing just 12 games. Shakhtar didn't give a reason for his departure or name a successor. Shakhtar is third in the Ukrainian league after losing its last domestic game 2-1 to Vorskla Poltava on Sept. 30. Van Leeuwen's
A vocal minority very audibly jeered when he was replaced in the second half against Australia.