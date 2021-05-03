Alberta's COVID-19 situation worsens as protesters hold defiant rodeo
Amid surging cases in Alberta, protesters held a rodeo event near Bowden, Alta. that defied physical distancing and social gathering restrictions in the province.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Pato O'Ward felt calm while he enjoyed the ride in the closing laps in Texas, getting his first IndyCar Series victory at the track closest to the Mexican-born driver's hometown. “It’s really cool to do it in a place that’s very close to my heart, is very close to home,” said O'Ward, whose win came four days before his 22nd birthday. “It’s a great place to do it. A lot of my family was here, so it’s really cool to share this moment with them.” O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go Sunday and stayed in front the rest of the way in the No. 5 for Arrow McLaren SP. The organization will now follow through with a promise to let O'Ward test a Formula One car at the end of this year. The race was the second in as many days at Texas, and was marred by the IndyCar's second first-lap crash of the season. Six cars were done before they reached the green flag, when Pietro Fittipaldi hit Sebastien Bourdais from behind, knocking the four-time open-wheel champion into Alexander Rossi. The cars of Ed Jones, Dalton Kellett, of Stouffville, Ont., and Conor Daly also were destroyed in the crash that happened as they approached the start-finish line for first time. Daly, who was starting at the back of the 24-car field, got knocked upside down after he got caught between two other cars. He skidded along the front stretch before the car planted into the rain-saturated infield grass and flipped back onto its wheels. The aeroscreen on Daly’s car protected him while the car was upside down. The aeroscreen likely saved Ryan Hunter-Reay’s life in the season opener at Barber when it deflected a tire away from his helmet in another first-lap crash. “I’m good, I’m all right,” Daly said afterward. Newgarden, who started sixth, said he noticed a “a small checkup” somewhere in front of him. “The smallest checkup can turn into a really big effect down the line. And I think that’s what happened today,” Newgarden said. “I was able to kind of adjust, but I think they probably overreacted in the back. It’s unfortunate. ... It can get really tricky at the back.” The two-day show in Texas concluded an exhausting stretch of four races over three weekends to open the season before going to Indianapolis for the rest of May. The road course race there is May 15, with the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. Newgarden finished 1.2443 seconds behind O'Ward, giving Chevrolet a 1-2 finish and its first victory this season. It was the first IndyCar win for Chevy by a non-Team Penske driver since 2016. Graham Rahal was third, in front of Scott Dixon and Colton Herta. Dixon led 163 of 248 laps Sunday at the 1 1/2-mile oval after being in front for 206 of 212 laps Saturday night in a 1-2 finish of New Zealanders, with rookie Scott McLaughlin second. Dixon's fifth win at Texas was No. 51 for his career overall, moving within one of Mario Andretti for the second-most behind A.J. Foyt's 67. O'Ward, who grew up at times in San Antonio, Texas, won in his 26th IndyCar start and second full season. McLaren told him at the start of the season that he could test the F1 car this year if he won in IndyCar. Moments after the win, Zak Brown, head of McLaren’s F1 team, tweeted “A deal’s a deal ??@PatricioOWard?? - what a win! See you in Abu Dhabi later this year!” O'Ward made a strong push on the final restart with 30 laps to go, trailing Newgarden for several laps before going around him in Turn 3. “I feel like we truly earned our win today. I knew we had a very, very, very quick car. It’s just very, very tough to pass. And then everybody kind of got boxed into the same strategy,” said O'Ward, adding that he never felt in a defensive mode. Daly said he wasn't really sure what happened at the start of the race, and that everyone had started to accelerate before the accordion effect created chaos. “It just takes one person when everybody is nose to tail,” he said. Fittipaldi, who at Texas ran his first IndyCar races since 2018, said the field suddenly showed down ahead of him and, “I had nowhere to go.” “Watching that, I’m glad Conor is OK, glad everybody is OK,” Rossi said when viewing a replay. Rossi was critical of IndyCar setting the start by points rather than qualifying on speed, particularly with the early Sunday evening start and teams sitting idle most of the day. It put cars of varying speeds throughout the field, a factor in the crash as the cars tried to get up to speed heading to the green flag. Tony Kanaan was able to keep racing despite some hard contact. James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., had issues after driving through the fray, and completed only 30 laps between several extended stops before parking the car for good. Foyt's team had worked late into the night to rebuild the No. 14 Chevrolet for Bourdais after he was hit from behind by Newgarden only 56 laps into Saturday's race. Bourdais was running sixth then when he spun and the car backed hard into the outside wall. Both Foyt cars (the other being Kellett) were in the opening crash Sunday. “It's a real shame that two days in a row we get drilled and taken out of the race,” Bourdais said. “A very expensive couple of days for A.J. Foyt Racing. ... The guys worked until midnight to fix the car, and can't even take the green flag." ___ More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
CALGARY — A third straight loss left Canada's Kerri Einarson on the ropes after the opening weekend of round-robin play at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship. It's still quite early but a podium appearance looked like a longshot after the team's latest defeat, a 7-6 decision to the United States in a game where Einarson threw a woeful 54 per cent. "I'm a little disappointed in myself," Einarson said. "I wasn't very sharp out there. I had some opportunities that I missed. My girls played well and I just missed a few key shots." Normally a powerhouse at major curling events, Canada has struggled to a 1-4 record at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Einarson, who was off for the evening draw, was in a three-way tie for 11th place in the 14-team field, ahead of only curling minnow Estonia. A significant turnaround will be needed just to make the top-six cut for the playoffs. The same cutline will be used to determine country berths for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Einarson said she's trying to stay positive and learn as she goes, but her confidence seemed sapped on a post-game video conference with reporters. The emotional toll was evident, her voice cracking at times. "It's mentally draining," she said. "It's a long week." "I would say we've got eight more to go and we're going to build on it," ever-optimistic coach Heather Nedohin quickly added. Canada has little wiggle room as it looks ahead and tough matchups still await. Olympic silver medallist EunJung Kim of South Korea is on tap Monday and former world champion Eve Muirhead of Scotland is up on Tuesday. Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur are already moving close to must-win territory. "This is our first time being on the world stage and being put in this position," Einarson said. "I know that we're a great team and we fight to the bitter end. "We'll continue doing that (while) wearing this Maple Leaf with pride." The Americans had their struggles too but were in control late in the game. Einarson flashed a stone in the fourth end and wrecked on a guard in the fifth to miss out on multiple points. American skip Tabitha Peterson made a nice pick to score a deuce in the eighth end for a 7-3 lead. Einarson rebounded with a pair in the ninth but the U.S. sealed the victory with a takeout of the second shot stone in the 10th end. "The girls are giving everything they've got," Nedohin said. "Sometimes it just doesn't turn out on the scoreboard to the way they're playing with passion." Sweeting nearly saved ends a few times and the Canadian front end was steady too. Like Einarson, Peterson struggled too - shooting just 55 per cent herself - but Einarson made only half of her draws and never found a consistent rhythm. Next up is a morning game against a shorthanded German side skipped by Daniela Jentsch. The South Korea matchup is set for the afternoon. "They're going to win the next one and then they're going to keep climbing," Nedohin said. "I want to know that they believe they can, and they will." The morning draw was postponed Sunday and competition later resumed without television coverage after members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. In an email to The Canadian Press, World Curling Federation media head Christopher Hamilton confirmed there were four positive cases. No names or additional details were provided. The individuals were isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place, the WCF said in its statement. The staffers are staying in a different hotel than athletes and competition officials. The WCF said that all scheduled testing for athletes and competition officials returned negative results. The arena was given a deep clean and start times for the afternoon and evening draws were pushed back a half hour. In other afternoon games, Russia's Alina Kovaleva remained unbeaten at 5-0 with an 8-6 win over Estonia's Marie Turmann. South Korea defeated Scotland 8-4 and Italy's Stefania Constantini outscored Germany 10-6. Defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland and reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden were undefeated at 3-0. Scotland was alone in fourth place at 3-1 while the Americans improved to 3-2. Television broadcasts will resume no earlier than Tuesday afternoon. The competition is part of TSN's Season of Champions coverage and is broadcast internationally by World Curling TV. "Thanks for the good wishes," TSN broadcaster Vic Rauter said on Twitter. "We are quarantined, tested, cared for, hope to be back Tuesday, take care of yourselves and each other." Earlier in the week, organizers cancelled the opening practice sessions after two members of the German team tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening upon arrival in Calgary. Practice sessions were eventually held Thursday on the eve of round-robin play. The German side was given an exemption to compete as a three-player team while players who tested positive remained in isolation. This year's women's championship, which was relocated from Switzerland because of the pandemic, is the seventh and final curling event to be held in the spectator-free controlled environment. The Canadian women's, men's and mixed doubles championships were followed by the men's world championship and a pair of Grand Slam events. The men's world championship playoffs were interrupted by four participants testing positive for the coronavirus. The championship was completed April 11, however, with the WCF stating the cases were "false positives." Those affected tested negative in subsequent screenings. Teams are confined to the arena and the tournament hotel across the Trans-Canada Highway. They drive themselves back and forth and masks are mandatory once athletes step off the field of play. Organizers have yet to determine when the postponed draw will be played. Playoff games are set to begin Friday night and the medal games are scheduled for May 9. Jennifer Jones was the last Canadian skip to win this event, taking gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey skipped the Canadian entry in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark, but did not make the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss his battles with depression and anxiety, when he felt comfortable speaking up about his experiences and the breaking point in his career. This episode was recorded on April 12. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen. Kevin joined Yahoo Sports thanks to his partnership with Genomind, creators of the first-ever Mental Health Map. Find out more at mentalhealthmap.com.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ GAMER GONE Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo will be off the mound for a while. He might also be staying away from video games. Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game. The injury occurred before his start Saturday. An X-ray after a loss to Baltimore showed a hairline fracture and Luzardo was put on the 10-day injured list. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t know how long Luzardo would be out. Luzardo wound up pitching three innings and allowed six runs, three of them earned. He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts this season. OHTANI’S TURN Shohei Ohtani is a question mark to make his scheduled start on the mound for the Angels when they face Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow in Anaheim. Ohtani was hit on the right elbow by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday's 2-0 loss at Seattle. Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said the elbow was sore and the Angels would need to check Monday morning on Ohtani as to whether he’d still be able to pitch that night against the AL champion Rays. Ohtani was wearing a pad on the elbow. “He had good at-bats the rest of the way. It did not look like it was inhibited,” Maddon said. “I thought he looked pretty normal after that event. He was sore but he kept telling me it was feeling better.” Ohtani earned his first win in three starts this season in his last outing, overcoming a rough first inning at Texas. He has a 3.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. The two-way star also ranks among the major league leaders with eight home runs. Ohtani could be in the batting order when Los Angeles takes on Glasnow (3-1, 1.67), who has fanned 56 in 37 2/3 innings. BREWER BOUNCE-BACK? Milwaukee outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain are expected to return to action during the upcoming series that starts in Philadelphia. President of baseball operations David Stearns says it’s possible they could be ready Monday night. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a lower back strain. Cain is recovering from a left quad strain and last played on April 13. SPRINGER STATUS Toronto begins a 10-game, 11-day road trip through three different time zones, starting in Oakland. The Blue Jays also will make stops in Houston and Atlanta. Lefty Steven Matz (4-1) faces Athletics righty Frankie Montas (2-2) in the opener at the Coliseum. The Blue Jays will see if George Springer is able to play. He exited early in Sunday’s win over Atlanta with leg fatigue. Springer was the designated hitter for the fourth consecutive game since making his Toronto debut Wednesday. The 2017 World Series MVP signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this off-season but missed time because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Sheffield and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Mariners won two of three in the series. Sheffield was shaky early, letting two baserunners reach in each of the first three innings. But the Angels never got the hit they needed to capitalize on any of the traffic on the bases. “It’s funny how the game works. Walk out of here with six innings, no runs and didn’t have the best command,” Sheffield said. “But at the end of the day, I’ll take it. Anything for the team to win.” Seattle didn’t manage much offence, scoring three runs or fewer for the fifth time in eight games. Dylan Moore’s two-out RBI single in the fourth gave the Mariners the lead, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly an inning later. Sheffield (2-2) walked three and plunked two batters, but struck out four and rebounded from his previous start against Houston when he was knocked around for 12 hits. "That is a really tough lineup to get through,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “They have all kinds of power up and down that lineup. ... That’s what it takes. It takes guys stepping up, battling, and keeping your team in the game.” The left-hander got a key double play off the bat of Jared Walsh to end the third with Shohei Ohtani on third base. Sheffield retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced, the only baserunners coming on a walk to David Fletcher and Walsh’s one-out single in the sixth. Sheffield’s performance was critical for a Seattle relief corps that was taxed after heavy work in the previous two games and an expected bullpen day for Monday’s matchup with Baltimore. Will Vest, Anthony Misiewicz and Kendall Graveman combined to work the seventh and eighth, and Rafael Montero closed out the ninth for his fourth save in eight opportunities. Los Angeles starter Dylan Bundy retired 11 of his first 12 batters, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He gave up three singles, the last by Moore to score Kyle Seager. Luis Torrens led off the fifth with a ground-rule double and scored on Haniger’s sacrifice fly. Bundy (0-3) threw six innings, allowing five hits, and struck out six. “Dylan was very good again. When you go six — and he could have gone seven there probably — and only give up two runs, with our offence you’d like to think we’d have a better chance to win the game. It just didn’t play out today,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. CHECKING ON SHOHEI Ohtani was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Sheffield in the first inning. Maddon said the elbow was sore and the Angels would need to check on Ohtani on Monday morning as to whether he'd still be able to pitch Monday night against Tampa Bay. Ohtani was wearing a pad on the elbow. “He had good at-bats the rest of the way. It did not look like it was inhibited,” Maddon said. “I thought he looked pretty normal after that event. He was sore but he kept telling me it was feeling better.” TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: Los Angeles placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain and recalled RHP James Hoyt. Watson had appeared in nine games and allowed one earned run for the Angels. He threw 1 2/3 innings Wednesday against Texas but had not appeared since. Hoyt appeared in 24 games last season for Miami and had a 1.23 ERA. Mariners: Placed reliever Casey Sadler on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP Erik Swanson from the alternate training site. Sadler threw one inning Friday night against the Angels, retiring the side on just seven pitches. He’s 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 appearances. Swanson was with the club for four days in April and pitched two scoreless innings April 13 against Baltimore in his only appearance of the season. UP NEXT Angels: Return home to open a four-game series against the Rays with Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) scheduled for his fourth start. Mariners: Seattle opens a three-game series with Baltimore on Monday and expects it to be a bullpen day due to injuries in the starting rotation. Servais was unsure who would start, but mentioned Swanson and Robert Dugger as possibilities. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
