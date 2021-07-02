Alberta drops most COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandate

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman just wanted another chance after striking out four times. The reigning NL MVP singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night despite 14 whiffs by Mets ace Jacob deGrom. “When you’re having the game that I was having, you want another opportunity,” Freeman said. “Just a great inning after they scored that run in the top of the ninth. That was a h