Albanese: 'frustrated' over Julian Assange detention

STORY: "I am concerned about Mr. Assange's mental health. There was a court decision here in the United Kingdom that was in overturned on appeal that went to Mr. Assange's health as well and I am concerned for him," Albanese told ABC television from London where Assange is being held pending a U.S. extradition case.

"Enough is enough, this needs to be brought to a conclusion, it needs to be worked through, including, we're working through diplomatic channels, but we're making very clear what our position is on Mr. Assange's case."

Assange, an Australian citizen, is battling extradition from Britain to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables in 2010. Washington says the release of the documents had put lives in danger.