Albanese Becomes First Australian PM to March in Sydney Mardi Gras

Anthony Albanese became the first sitting Australian prime minister to march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday night, February 25, according to local reports.

Footage posted on Albanese’s Instagram shows him taking photographs and waving to crowds gathered on Oxford Street.

“It’s unfortunate that I am the first, but this is a celebration of modern Australia … a diverse and inclusive Australia,” Albanese said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The parade, now in its 45th year, was back on Oxford Street after being moved the last two years due to Covid restrictions. 12,000 people took part in this year’s parade, according to reports. Credit: Anthony Albanese via Storyful