Alan Shearer gives blunt VAR verdict after Liverpool’s loss to Tottenham
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Less is more. That is the message coming from within soccer at a time when demand for the sport has never been higher. At least, that's the message from those on the front line, who claim they are putting their bodies and minds at risk over the increased demands being placed upon them. Congested schedules, along with new and/or reformed competitions have raised concerns about the number of games the world's top players are being asked to play. Last season Manchester Un
LONDON (AP) — The referees’ governing body in England admitted a “significant human error” after Luis Diaz had a goal ruled offside in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Diaz struck what he thought was an equalizer after Son Heung-min had opened the scoring in the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) later admitted the mistake. “The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field te
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou insisted VAR will never be ‘errorless’ after their dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool.
BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane and Leroy Sané scored for Bayern Munich to fight back and draw at Leipzig 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, preserving the 11-time defending champion’s unbeaten start. But Bayern needed goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to deny Benjamin Šeško what looked like was going to be a late winner for Leipzig in injury time. Ulreich was the central figure as Bayern rode its luck at times. “Ulle did well. Every goalkeeper makes a mistake,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. Ulreich almost gi
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Here’s how it goes for Inter Miami right now when it comes to the injured Lionel Messi: The team keeps saying he might play, and then he doesn’t play. That pattern held true again Saturday, when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was scratched from the lineup for a matchup against New York City FC — a game with significant Major League Soccer playoff implications for both clubs. Messi has a leg injury, the severity of which has not been revealed by Inter Miami. The te
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored one goal and set up another as Real Madrid dealt Girona its first defeat of the season to move ahead of the hosts at the top of the Spanish league on Saturday. Bellingham fueled Madrid’s 3-0 victory on the road after passing for Joselu Mato’s 17th-minute opener. He then rounded off the scoring with his league-leading sixth goal in eight games after Aurélien Tchouaméni doubled the advantage. Madrid climbed over Girona and Barcelona to the top of the
Robert Lewandowski is wanted by the Saudi Pro League, Arsenal monitor Pedro Neto, three Premier League clubs eye Santiago Gimenez, plus more.
Darwin Núñez can thank the Liverpool press for his recent upturn in form.
Ola Aina says he's "enjoyed every bit" of his time at Nottingham Forest since signing for the club in the summer. The 26 year-old has played in all but one of the Reds' Premier League matches so far after joining as a free agent.
Inter Miami was without the services of Lionel Messi once again, but they salvaged a draw against New York City FC with a late goal.
Martinez will be out for “an “extended period”
Scottie Scheffler, the world's number one golfer, has broken down crying after he and his partner, Brooks Koepka, suffered an historic heavy defeat in the Ryder Cup.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Ramos scored an own goal to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at home over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Friday. The veteran center back inadvertently turned in a headed pass by Lamine Yamal into Sevilla’s goal in the 76th minute. The 37-year-old Ramos returned to Sevilla, his boyhood club, this month after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona’s fans jeered Ramos early in the game because of his past stint with Real Madrid, where he played 45 “clasico” games against th
TORONTO — On the sixth anniversary of its 2017 Supporters' Shield clinching win, Toronto FC watched FC Cincinnati celebrate its first Major League Soccer regular-season championship at BMO Field. Aaron Boupendza scored the game-winner in the 72nd minute to give visiting FC Cincinnati a 3-2 win and lock up the fifth-year franchise's first Supporters' Shield before 24,658 on Saturday. Boupendza and his Cincinnati teammates sprayed each other with champagne and danced around the visitors' locker ro
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Premier League players cannot cope with the demands placed on them as injuries mount up.
Inter Miami is five points and five spots shy of the Eastern Conference playoff line with five games remaining.
Everton's prospective new owners get a taste of what they are letting themselves in for as a familiar old tale unfolds at Goodison Park in their defeat by Luton.
Manchester City suffer their first Premier League defeat of the season as Wolves get a shock win at Molineux.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are leading their Saudi Arabian clubs into the second matchday of the Asian Champions League in starkly different form. Ronaldo is the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 10 goals for Al-Nassr. Neymar has yet to find the net for Al-Hilal. Hilal coach Jorge Jesus dismissed concerns about the Brazilian, who missed a penalty in a 2-0 win over Al-Shabab on Friday. Neymar has played in four games since joining from Paris Saint-Germain. “He has made the
United have lost four of their first seven Premier League matches.