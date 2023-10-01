Alan Shearer gives blunt VAR verdict after Liverpool’s loss to Tottenham

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Less is more. That is the message coming from within soccer at a time when demand for the sport has never been higher. At least, that's the message from those on the front line, who claim they are putting their bodies and minds at risk over the increased demands being placed upon them. Congested schedules, along with new and/or reformed competitions have raised concerns about the number of games the world's top players are being asked to play. Last season Manchester Un