Alamance County Sheriff's Office: Man charged with child sex crimes, case re-opened

The Canadian Press

A father convicted of killing his son in a horrific case of child abuse has been granted full parole and is set to be deported back to Jamaica on his release. Edward Dooley was convicted, along with his wife, of second-degree murder in 2002 for the death of his seven-year-old son, Randal. Dooley was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada said it was granting Dooley full parole. "It is the board's opinion that you will n