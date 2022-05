A wildlife camera that livestreams an osprey nest in Orange Beach, Alabama, captured the mother bird feeding a hatchling that the city said was born earlier that day.

Since 2014, Orange Beach has been filming an osprey nest in the town. On May 13, one of three eggs in the nest hatched and the mother was on hand to feed the hungry newborn.

The live webcam can be watched from here. Credit: City of Orange Beach via Storyful