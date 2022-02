A fire station in downtown Monroeville, Alabama, was flooded on February 3, after heavy rain and storms hit parts of the state on Thursday night.

Footage released by the Monroeville fire department show firefighters and engines surrounded by floodwater at the station on East Claiborne Street.

A flash flood warning was in place for multiple counties on Friday, February 4. Credit: Monroeville Fire and Rescue Department via Storyful