Al Horford with a 3-pointer vs the Miami Heat

The Canadian Press

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame. Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to