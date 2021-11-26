Akron weather

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Tim Hortons Field will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally got a send-off from a packed and loud Superdome.
The Cowboys and Raiders played a Thanksgiving thriller.
Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.
Miss the game because of a turkey nap? You didn't miss much.
Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.
There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.
James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.
The Lions got a Thanksgiving game, but fell short of a win.
32 NHL teams, 32 reasons to be optimistic this holiday season.
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says the teams 6-12-2 record has left him feeling exhausted, and that performances like Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins are unacceptable. The Canucks have won just once in their last eight games.
After piling on 71 points in the first half vs. the Raptors, Memphis had just 42 in the final 24 minutes. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed what changed.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Brazilian clubs' domination of South American soccer is underscored by the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras on Saturday in Montevideo. A Brazilian team will win the South American crown for a third consecutive time, an eighth time since 2010. Flamengo won the trophy in 2019. Palmeiras is the defending champion thanks to a 1-0 victory against local rival Santos. The winner on Saturday will become a three-time champion. Whoever it is will put Brazil closer to Argentina in the
Close games and unpredictable outcomes have been a staple this NFL season. Thanksgiving Day was the latest example. The Bears beat the Lions on a last-second field goal. The Raiders upset the Cowboys on a field goal in overtime. The league and the networks must love it, and fans stay entertained. Going into Thursday, the 23 games decided by a winning score on the final play were the most such games through Week 11 in league history. Victories by Chicago and Las Vegas increased that total to 25.
Kyle Arrington’s journey from undrafted rookie to NFL leader in interceptions to Super Bowl champion ended following a series of concussions. The former New England Patriots cornerback has turned life after football into a mission to help youth in his community, especially those in underprivileged areas of Maryland and Washington, D.C. The 35-year-old Arrington launched E.V.O.L.V.E. Foundation a few years ago with a goal “to provide positive reinforcement to the youth by encouraging them to drea
Pam Maldonado and Minty Bets team up to break down this week's NFL Sunday slate. The duo gives out their favorite bets of the weekend. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. erms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.
Pam Maldonado and Minty Bets team up to break down this week's NFL Sunday slate. The duo gives out their favorite bets of the weekend. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. erms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.