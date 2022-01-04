Akron weather

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
With the Raptors back to full strength, the NBA has made some changes to the upcoming calendar.
Scottie Barnes has had success as a starter, but would a sixth man role be better for the Raptors overall?
MLB commissioner apparently didn't like some of Rosenthal's articles.
"This was about me personally being ready to have a team and wanting to have a team."
Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19.
In the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a low-level professional league in the States, two opposing netminders dropped their gloves in the middle of a line brawl.
Hobbs' reported arrest arrives two months after Henry Ruggs III was charged with DUI resulting in death for a fatal Las Vegas crash.
The NHL's commissioner stated that he's pursued the idea of having hockey added to the Summer Games.
What do each team's Super Bowl odds tell us about their realistic chances?
AB reportedly thought he was too injured to re-enter the game when Bruce Arians told him to.
Pascal Siakam has been a monster on the glass lately.
Irving missed the first 35 games of the season due to his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Here are the top players to add in fantasy hockey in Week 12.
Chad Davis thought his Titans-themed wedding band was lost for good until his desperate Tweet sparked a late-night search.
The ends had already justified the means one year ago, when Brown helped Arians and Brady win another Super Bowl. This season was the result of greed, even through the vaccination embarrassment.
Dupree is not facing charges for the alleged incident that took place after Sunday's win over Miami.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said the organization is “hopeful” that Kyrie Irving could make his season debut Wednesday at Indianapolis, “but no determinations have been made yet.” Irving has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which makes him ineligible to play home games under a New York City vaccine mandate. The Nets initially rejected the prospect of having Irving play only road games before reconsidering when a COVID-19 outbreak depleted the team's roster. Asked w
The new head coach of the Las Vegas Aces - and current assistant for the San Antonio Spurs - spoke about her decision to return to the WNBA and the importance of women coaches in pro sports.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It doesn’t seem to matter who Tom Brady’s throwing to, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep finding ways to win. Antonio Brown is the latest big-name playmaker the seven-time Super Bowl champion won’t have at his disposal the remainder of the season. Brown was booted off the team after the wide receiver abruptly left the sideline during the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets. Chris Godwin is out with a season-ending knee injury and Mike Ev
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde break down the amazing Saturday of football we all enjoyed to ring in 2022. From Ohio State's shootout win in the Rose Bowl to Oklahoma State's thrilling comeback over Notre Dame, the guys have you covered. Pat, Pete and Dan open the pod though with the controversy swirling around college football involving bowl opt-outs. Can we put this debate to bed finally? The guys also examine the long-term health of the Big 12 and the future of Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Arkansas football.