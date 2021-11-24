Akron weather

The Canadian Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed tight end Adam Trautman and rookie offensive lineman Landon Young on injured reserve. Trautman injured his knee and Young hurt his foot during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. Trautman was hurt while making a catch during what was his best game yet this season. He has five catches against the Eagles for 58 yards and a touchdown. The injury to Young, who made his first start last weekend, further thins the ranks of an offensive l