Akil Baddoo's two-run home run (2)

Akil Baddoo launches a two-run homer to right-center to extend the Tigers' lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the 1st
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
The Yankees slugger will not rise for the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
The score, with Young at 13 under par, marks just the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
In today's edition: Investigating MJ's 1988 DPOY award, MLB at Rickwood Field, Grand Slam Track, Jell-O shots, and more.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein talk about nine players who need to have a bounce-back season in 2024 after not living up to expectations in 2023, as well as the work ethic Jayden Daniels is putting in and if NFL teams can learn a lesson from the Celtics.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The Houston Astros are calling up pitcher Jake Bloss to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. There's no time for him to progress through the minors right now.
Garcia tested positive for Ostarine soon after his win over Devin Haney.
National title or bust is a brutal standard, but that will be the expectation this season at Ohio State.
Pascal Siakam is staying in Indiana.