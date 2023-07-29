Akil Baddoo's three-run homer (5)
Akil Baddoo belts a three-run home run to left-center field, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
USA TODAY Sports' MLB writers and editors give their predictions for how they see the trade deadline shaking out.
Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson is using off days to be with his son, who was born 15 weeks premature.
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Max Scherzer understands why the Mets decided to trade David Robertson. Now, the Mets co-ace wants to know where he stands with the team.
Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Saturday. The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., left Friday night's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the top of the ninth due to lower back inflammation. Romano has struggled with back soreness since pitching in the all-star game on July 11. Nate Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move. Romano's 28 saves this season
TORONTO — It's only late July but a playoff-like atmosphere has arrived at Toronto's Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs in the second and third innings to take the lead as the Blue Jays held off the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Friday. The win snapped L.A.'s four-game win streak and gave Toronto a critical win in the American League's post-season hunt. "We're fighting every day for a playoff spot," said Chapman. "So I think with that in the back of our heads and just co
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu couldn't wait to get to work. Having just undergone the second Tommy John surgery of his career — the first procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament happened when he was a teenager — the 36-year-old pitcher knew that with a dedicated rehabilitation he could recover in a relatively short time frame after going under the knife in June 2022. That disciplined approach has paid off, with the South Korean left-hander set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation Tue
Alain Prost has launched a blistering attack on former Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi, accusing the Frenchman of “incompetence, arrogance and a lack of humanity” towards his employees.
Michael Chandler thinks Justin Gaethje exacts his revenge against Dustin Poirier.
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Saturday for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays a night earlier. Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night. He was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic, who entered in
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made pitching a priority in advance of the trade deadline, announced Friday that they've acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The NL West-leading Dodgers will send outfielder Trayce Thompson, pitcher Nick Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure to the White Sox. Lynn has been mostly underwhelming this season. The 36-year-old right-hander is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and leads the American League in earned runs (79) a
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
Keep up to date with the results of all the arbitration hearings from around the NHL.
Lebron James' eldest son, 18, enjoyed dinner with his family days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout