Akil Baddo lays out for catch
Akil Baddo extends to make a great diving catch in left field to get the out on Jack Suwinski in the top of the 6th inning
Akil Baddo extends to make a great diving catch in left field to get the out on Jack Suwinski in the top of the 6th inning
"Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"
If Toronto is going to make profound changes this offseason, they'll be doing so against the wishes of a team that wants to stay — and win — together.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
Everything you need to know from the Maple Leafs end-of-season media availabilities.
In Game 7, the Dallas Stars out-play the Seattle Kraken to advance to the Western Conference finals.
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
Andrew Richardson – the British coach who steered Emma Raducanu to the US Open title – has revealed that he was let go via a brief phone call from Raducanu's agent a couple of weeks later.
Is Kyle Dubas the right man for the job in Toronto, or is it time for the Leafs to move on? There is merit to both arguments.
The tragic death of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp hit UFC president Dana White hard when he learned that she'd been writing about him in her journal.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors recently, including Deandre Ayton and Jordan Poole.
Josh Allen can swing a baseball bat a bit.
Not many people would have predicted Yusei Kikuchi having a better ERA than Alek Manoah through 40 games.
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson. “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time. Three pitches
Marozsan, ranked 135, produced the performance of his life to win 6-3 7-6 (4).
Shohei Ohtani continues to do it all.
The MLS Players Association's release of the 2023 salary list Tuesday raised a few questions on the topic of Toronto FC. TFC's Italian star Lorenzo Insigne, who led Major League Soccer with a salary of US$14 million last season, is No. 2 this year at $7.5 million (behind Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri at $8.15 million). And Toronto captain Michael Bradley, who earned $1.5 million last season, is making $614,826 this year. TFC did not immediately offer an answer on the change in Insigne's paycheque. B
John Daly got his inaugural PGA Tour win at the PGA Championship in 1991 in Indiana.
Paul Maurice never considered himself retired. Here’s what that means: When Maurice stepped down as coach of the Winnipeg Jets in December 2021, it wasn’t clear if he would take another job. “Pardon the pun,” Maurice said.
Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain sits atop the NASCAR standings but has been involved in a series of incidents with other drivers this season.