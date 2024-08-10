Akanji: 'There's still a lot to improve'
Manuel Akanji scored a decisive penalty to bring Manchester City win the 2024 Community Shield against Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but Saturday was a packed day across France as events started to wrap up ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Team USA men won their fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.
Fisher claimed his second medal of the Games, after winning bronze in the 10k meters.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
Another botched baton pass cost the U.S. a spot on the podium.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to determine the "friskiest" NFL teams this season.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USWNT ahead of their gold medal game against Brazil. They then bring on Gotham FC players, and stars of reality docuseries Offseason FC, Midge Purce and Taylor Smith to discuss the show as well as preview the men’s gold medal game between Spain and France.