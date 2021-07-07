AJ Pollock's solo home run
AJ Pollock smashes a solo home run to left field and cuts the Dodgers' deficit to 2-1 in the top of the 3rd inning
Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme needs to stick with what earned the Canadiens another flight out to Florida, but it seems certain that Carey Price will need to be at his best to prevent the Stanley Cup from being awarded Wednesday night.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
After Ron MacLean failed to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the sexual assault allegations involving the Chicago Blackhawks organization, fans are calling for the league to commit to releasing the results of the ongoing independent review.
The Blue Jays have gone a long way in restocking their relief corps in recent weeks. Now they have 23 days to see about that relief ace.
In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership.
The Montreal Canadiens quite literally flew into a storm to continue their Stanley Cup final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
If Holiday does not narrow the gargantuan gap from Game 1 between himself and the Suns star on both ends of the floor, the series is a wrap.
Novak Djokovic continued to roll on at Wimbledon, but Roger Federer met his match.
The Dodgers have decided they will not give out a Bauer bobblehead on Aug. 19.
"It does stink. I don't think there's a better definition of it."
Charlie Montoyo explains what role he sees new pitcher Trevor Richards filling in the Blue Jays' relief corps.
It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.
The Suns are peaking at the right time on the court, but it’s their chemistry off the court and their genuine adoration for one another that empowers them to play with an ego-less, impassioned resolve.
"It’s one thing to talk about the principles around diversity and inclusion. It’s something else when it comes to somebody’s specific job."
The way to move up in the standings is to target specific categories where your league is bunched. Fred Zinkie runs through who can give your team a boost in the second half.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer, a season high by a Japanese player in the major leagues, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Wednesday. Fellow All-Star Jared Walsh homered twice for the Angels, who won for the sixth time in seven games and took two of three from the AL-leading Red Sox. Ohtani topped Hideki Matsui’s total with the 2004 Yankees by hitting a 433-foot shot to right off Eduardo Rodríguez (6-5), putting the Angels
LONDON (AP) — Perhaps the first contentious refereeing decision of the European Championship went England’s way. Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty area in extra time of the semifinal match against Denmark and appeared to lose his balance following a challenge by Joakim Maehle. The England winger eventually fell to the ground after a nudge from another Denmark player, Mathias Jensen. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, the decision stood after a review by the video assistant referee and
LONDON (AP) — Emotionally charged and emotionally drained, Denmark’s incredible run at the European Championship has come to an end. Powered by a resolve to win the title for teammate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during the team’s opening Euro 2020 game and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator, Denmark reached the semifinals at a major soccer tournament for the first time since winning the European title in 1992. All without Eriksen on the field. “We’re disappointed, we’r
Will Taylor remain at ESPN or move on with her contract set to expire?
Not a good sign.