Airstrike Destroys Multi-Story Building in Gaza

Israeli forces continued airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, October 12, ahead of an expected ground assault after Hamas killed more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers and civilians the previous weekend.

The death toll from Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza following the Hamas attack rose to 1,537 on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, with more than 6,612 injured.

Footage taken by Fady Harouda shows the moment an Israeli missile struck a multi-story building near the Ayan Hotel in northwest Gaza. Part of the ceiling of the hotel’s entrance is also seen falling as a man stands nearby.

The Israeli Air Force said they had dropped about 6,000 bombs and were continuing to “vigorously attack terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip” on Thursday.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the weekend Hamas attack, according to Israeli officials. Credit: Fady Harouda via Storyful