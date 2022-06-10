Airport chaos is a threat to Canada’s brand

After more than two years, Canadian travel demand has finally returned – and with that has come long lines and delays at some of the busiest airports in the country. Many travellers, particularly those at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, are facing long lines at security and customs, and some international passengers are waiting for hours on the tarmac due to delays. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the government is working on reducing wait times at Canadian airports, hiring hundreds of new agents for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and creating a task force to address the bottlenecks.

On this episode of Editor’s Edition, Yahoo Finance Canada’s Alicja Siekierska and the Public Policy Forum’s Sean Speer discuss what impact the situation at Canadian airport could have on travel and tourism in the country. "At this stage, there is a threat of a kind of brand erosion for Canada as a travel destination and for Canadian airlines as a means of travelling internationally," Speer said.

