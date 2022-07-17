Airplane Swoops Down on Spanish Beach to Collect Water to Fight Wildfire

Sunbathers in Fuengirola, Spain, had an unusual visitor when an airplane swooped down to collect water to fight a nearby wildfire on July 16.

Daniel Sanchez recorded footage of the plane at Playa de la Torre near the Mijas wildfire.

On July 16, fire officials reported that the wildfire had spread to 1,890 hectares. More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the fire, El Pais reported. Credit: Daniel Sanchez via Storyful