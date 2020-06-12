Airlines sue UK government over quarantine

It takes a lot to make British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet join forces.

The trio normally squabble.

But Friday (June 12) saw them band together to sue the British government.

They’re taking legal action against new quarantine rules, which they say will deepen damage for the air travel sector.

All three had hoped to resume regular flights.

But the 14-day quarantine requirement introduced on June 8 has deterred bookings.

Earlier this month, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said even ministers don’t believe in the new scheme:

"I think in their heart of hearts, the government actually would like the courts to strike it down, because it would get them off the hook that they've now kind of got themselves caught on. Nobody in the Home Office or the Department for Transport believe this quarantine is effective. Their heart isn't in promoting it.”

If judges back the airlines’ call for a judicial review, ministers will have to show there is scientific evidence to underpin the rules.

The airlines say that no such evidence exists, and that the quarantine was introduced without consulting the sector.

They want the government to go back to its previous policy, which only applied to passengers arriving from countries deemed high risk.

The three also dismissed the idea of so-called ‘air bridges’, or bilateral deals between countries.

They say there’s no clear explanation of how these might work.