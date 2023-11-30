Airline SAS posts bigger loss, eyes bankruptcy exit

STORY: Crisis-hit Scandinavian airline SAS continued to struggle in the August to October period.

The carrier posted a bigger pretax loss than a year ago of $204 million.

SAS is currently under bankruptcy protection, and bringing in new owners as part of a rescue plan.

It said Thursday (November 30) it aims for a U.S. court to approve its restructuring plan early next year.

The airline said many cost savings won't be recognized in its financial results until it comes out of the so-called Chapter 11 process.

SAS said in October that Air France KLM and U.S. investment firm Castlelake would become the new main owners.

That's alongside the Danish state and an investment firm from the country.

The disappointing numbers come one quarter after the firm made its first quarterly profit in four years.

Now the Swedish-Danish carrier expects to be delisted from the stock market in the second quarter of next year.

It has also decided to stop giving earnings guidance.