Airline completes historic sustainable fuel flight

STORY: This Virgin Atlantic passenger jet flew from London to New York powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

It's the first time a commercial airliner has completed such a feat, and is part of efforts to showcase the potential of low-carbon options in the airline industry,

which currently accounts for an estimated 2-3% of global carbon emissions.

[Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group]

“What we’re hoping is that today by doing this test flight with 100% clean fuels, 20-25 years from now most airlines flying in the world will be using sustainable aviation fuel.”

Richard Branson is the founder of Virgin Group and was one of a handful of passengers on the flight.

Airlines are banking on fuel made from waste to reduce their emissions by up to 70%, but the limited supply and high cost of materials hinder large-scale production.

The industry hopes that the Virgin flight will highlight to governments the need for them to provide financial support to make SAF more readily available.

Currently, SAF accounts for less than 0.1% of total global jet fuel and costs about three to five times as much as regular jet fuel.

Virgin says the fuel used in this flight was mostly made from used cooking oil and waste animal fat mixed with a small amount of synthetic aromatic kerosene made from waste corn.

[Richard Branson / Founder of Virgin Group]

"Now it’s been proven that it works, large, large quantities need to be made and I'm sure large quantities will be made.”

"It's going to take a while before we can get enough fuel where everybody's going to be able to fly. But you've got to start somewhere. And if we, you know, if we didn't prove it could be done, you would never get sustainable aviation fuel. If we hadn't proven that you could actually build planes made of carbon fibre. And then, you know, they wouldn't have happened. So you've got you've got to make these first steps."

Earlier this year, the EU announced binding SAF targets for European airlines, while Britain has said it will introduce a mandate in 2025, requiring at least 10% of jet fuel to be sustainable by 2030.

The industry's goal of "net zero" emissions by 2050 relies on that share rising to 65%.

Britain has offered financial support to companies constructing SAF plants.

Here's Transport Minister Mark Harper, who also flew on the Virgin flight:

"Just last week I announced £53 million to a range of those that are bidding for the money. So I was meeting some of those delivering that yesterday at the government's Global Investment Summit. So I think we're on track to do that and on track to deliver on our legal mandate to start in 2025 as well."

The environmental campaign group, Stay Grounded called the flight "a greenwashing distraction,"

and says efforts should instead be made to reduce the amount people fly.